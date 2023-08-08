Abu Dhabi University has recently entered the list of the best universities recommended by the National Bureau for Academic Accreditation and Education Quality Assurance in the State of Kuwait, for nine undergraduate majors that Kuwaiti students can enroll in.

The nine accredited undergraduate majors include: business administration, civil engineering, information technology, computer engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, architecture and public health.

The recognition comes as an affirmation of Abu Dhabi University’s position in maintaining the highest standards of academic quality and an affirmation of its commitment to meeting the diverse educational needs of its regional and international students. This step will open the way for Kuwaiti students to study at the university and benefit from the unique educational opportunities that it abounds.

This recognition is in line with the national agenda of the UAE government, which aims to provide high-level academic programs that are internationally accredited, and to provide real opportunities for scientific research that contribute to promoting innovation and stimulating creative thinking among its community of students and faculty.

It provides a rich educational environment for students from all over the world, which would enhance the UAE’s position as a leading academic and cultural center.

Professor Ghassan Awwad, Director of Abu Dhabi University, said that this recommendation coincides with the university’s recent achievement of being ranked first in the UAE for teaching excellence according to the Times World University Rankings, as well as its classification as the second best university for teaching excellence in the region according to the Times Education Rankings. Higher Education for Emerging Global Universities 2023.

He added: “Higher education in the UAE enjoys a leading global reputation due to its quality and high level. This is due to the great interest that the wise leadership attaches to the development of the education system and the upgrading of its outputs so that the UAE occupies its position among developed nations and prosperous societies, and to the dedication of faculty members and administrators who are always keen To adopt the latest methods of teaching, research and community participation.

