Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Abu Dhabi University organized the activities of the second session of the Engineering Research Forum 2021 in cooperation with the College of Sustainable Engineering and the Urban Environment at Arizona State University.

The forum’s activities were held under the title “Concrete in Hot Weather: Designing for Sustainability and Longevity of Service”, where development and research scientists and engineers discussed a number of related topics over the course of two days within the forum.

The forum – organized by the University’s College of Engineering – was inaugurated by Dr. Samer Al-Martini, Chairman of the Forum and Associate Professor of Civil Engineering at Abu Dhabi University, in the presence of Professor Thomas Hookstettler, Vice President of Abu Dhabi University, and Dr. Hamdi Al-Shaibani, Dean of the College of Engineering at the University. The activities of the forum included various virtual sessions that included main lectures, as well as technical and industrial lectures presented by speakers from Abu Dhabi University, Arizona State University and the Municipality of Abu Dhabi, as well as speakers from many international companies in the industrial sector in the country. The forum attracted more than 350 participants, including students from Abu Dhabi University and other academic institutions, companies and government institutions. Speakers presented insights and ideas on sustainability and infrastructure in the hot climate.