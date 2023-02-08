February 8, 2023 12:24

Abu Dhabi University announced the appointment of Prof. Ghassan Awwad as the University Chancellor. Dr. Awwad continues the march of Abu Dhabi University in academic and research excellence at the level of the country, the region and the world, and strengthens its leadership in international academic rankings as a prestigious national institution that adopts the best scientific and applied practices in teaching, scientific research and foreseeing the future. Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi University, welcomed the appointment of Dr. Awwad during this phase of the Abu Dhabi University’s journey of excellence, which coincides with the university’s launch with the twentieth year of its journey as a national university that upholds values, enhances identity, consolidates belonging, and creates tomorrow by offering more than 50 academic specializations and programs. programs in bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, and attracting more than 7,500 male and female students in various educational stages in its branches located in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Al Dhafra. Dr. confirmed. Bin Harmal stressed that Abu Dhabi University has an advanced academic strategy for the coming period, through which it keeps pace with the requirements of the next fifty years set by our wise leadership to launch national development to global horizons based on scientific research that anticipates the future and enhances performance for the development process and the national economy and keeping pace with the scientific and technical development the world is witnessing. accelerated. d said. Bin Harmal: We are proud of the efforts made by Dr. Waqar Ahmed, the former Rector of the University, who accompanied during his tenure as the University’s management the development of its march and its distinction in the indicators of international rankings and its achievement of a number of outstanding academic achievements through which it established its reputation as a leading national institution, and today at Abu Dhabi University we will continue the path of excellence And the leadership of the university during the coming period. For his part, Dr. Ghassan Awwad expressed his pride in joining Abu Dhabi University, pointing out that Abu Dhabi University succeeded in a short period of time in leading international competitiveness indicators through academic accreditation platforms for international university rankings, which made it one of the best developed and distinguished universities in view of its career that began in the year 2003, saying: “I will strive to work continuously to continue the university’s rise and distinction in these international indicators.” It is worth noting that Dr. Ghassan Awwad has academic experience that extends for more than a quarter of a century, during which he worked in many prestigious British universities and recorded outstanding contributions by assuming senior leadership positions in these universities and others at the level of the Arab world, where he worked as president of the Chartered Institute of Building, and he was invited to present More than 50 keynote speeches and lectures, and presented his research in more than 50 countries around the world. His research and studies dealt with many scientific topics, including: 93 research papers in international journals, 131 research papers in conferences, 38 internal research papers and technical reports, and publication 7 book chapters, 4 books published, and he was selected as one of the top 10 most influential academic leaders in executive education in the Middle East by Middle East Economic Digest.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi