Abu Dhabi University has entered into an academic partnership with University College Dublin, which provides students with an excellent opportunity to study and graduate from University College Dublin, which is one of the most important and prestigious educational institutions in Ireland. University College Dublin, one of the leading research universities in Europe and among the top 1% of universities globally. Under the agreement, a joint program will be offered that will allow students to join and study at Abu Dhabi University during the first two years of their university studies, and then continue their studies for two years at UCD and graduate from it, thus obtaining their university degree from UCD. This cooperation reflects Abu Dhabi University’s commitment to excellence in providing a world-class academic experience to students and faculty through its continuous efforts to enhance its track record of important international partnerships with major academic institutions around the world.

The partnership was announced through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by Professor Thomas Hostetler, Vice Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University and Professor Don Breden, Associate Dean of the College of Business Administration at University College Dublin, in the presence of His Excellency Aidan Cronin, Ireland’s Ambassador to the UAE. Following the signing ceremony, the two universities organized an educational exhibition for Abu Dhabi University students and potential students from a number of schools in the emirate, where the details of the program were reviewed and questions and inquiries related to studying in Dublin were answered.

The College of Business Administration at Abu Dhabi University will provide students with a specialized study plan and the opportunity to continue their studies in Ireland, and obtain a university degree from University College Dublin, after studying at Abu Dhabi University during the first two years. The program also provides an opportunity for students to obtain an internship anywhere in Europe. Dublin is home to nine out of ten of the world’s largest technology companies, including Google, Facebook and Apple, which is an incentive for students who want to get training and gain deeper knowledge in their fields after graduation. Ireland also offers work visas to international graduate students to enable them to gain valuable international professional experience that contributes to improving their skills.

Professor Barry O’Mahony, Dean of the College of Business Administration at Abu Dhabi University, said: “We are proud to develop our sustainable partnerships with prestigious Irish academic institutions such as University College Dublin. We are pleased to offer our students this unique academic experience that will allow them to embark on their educational journey here in Abu Dhabi University for two years, and then continue their studies at University College Dublin, which is among the top 200 universities in the world, and obtain their degrees.This partnership confirms the quality of education provided by the College of Business Administration at Abu Dhabi University and its high position among its peers around the world I do not miss to mention here that both academic institutions are accredited by EQUIS (European Quality Improvement System) and AACSB (Association of Advanced University Colleges of Business in the United States of America), noting that only 1% of business schools worldwide combine these two accreditations. “.

Professor Barry added: “We always seek to collaborate with institutions that share our vision of providing students with a world-class education. There is no doubt that this partnership, along with our other partnerships, will encourage students to engage with new experiences and allow them to gain valuable knowledge and a deeper understanding of areas their specialty.”

Professor Don Breden, Associate Dean of the School of Business at UCD, said: “The new partnership highlights the efforts of Abu Dhabi University and UCD to promote global collaboration and partnership, as part of the innovative business programs offered by the two institutions. This collaboration underscores We are proud of UCD’s position as an international Irish university, and we look forward to welcoming ADU’s Business School students to UCD’s Queen School of Business next September.”

Bryden added: “The two universities’ business faculties are among a limited number of business schools around the world that have been accredited by the Association of Advanced University Colleges of Business (AACSB) and the European Organization for Administrative Development (EQUIS) accreditation. A pioneer in the Middle East and North Africa region, a distinctive addition to our growing portfolio of international collaborations with a special focus on our undergraduate business programs.”

The College of Business at Abu Dhabi University is an internationally recognized business school with AACSB and EQUIS accreditations. The college offers a wide range of internationally accredited undergraduate and graduate programs, which aim to build and enhance the opportunities of its students to occupy management, leadership and business positions.

The college offers its students the opportunity to participate in exchange programs with the Queensland Institute of Technology and Monash University in Australia, as well as short-term study abroad programs in France, South Korea, Brazil and Ireland. Abu Dhabi University has recently recorded a new academic achievement according to the prestigious Cucarelli Symonds international classification according to the specific subjects. Business and Management Studies at Abu Dhabi University ranked 501-550 globally and ranked fourth locally.

University College Dublin is known for its excellence in twelve subjects, and is ranked 177th in the world according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject for the year 2021. The Queen’s College of Business of University College Dublin is a prestigious academic institution, holds triple accreditation, and has close links with the most important companies International in Ireland. University College Dublin has ranked first in Ireland for its graduate employment rates since 2018.