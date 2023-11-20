The curtain comes down at Yas Marina

The 2023 F1 season is now coming to an end. With 21 races in the archive, the number 22 scheduled for next weekend in the usual setting of Abu Dhabi on the Yas Marina circuit which has changed its face since the 2021 edition, presenting two welcome innovations in terms of layout with the modification to Turn-5 and Turn-9.

The track seems perfect to once again fully exalt the qualities of the Red Bull RB19, but the real fight will be behind the cars from Milton Keynes. Ferrari and Mercedes, in fact, are more involved than ever in the fight for second place in the Constructors’ standings, separated by just four points in favor of the Brackley team. McLaren is also expected to have a protagonist weekend and could be the referee of the duel between Ferrari and Mercedes.

The event will be broadcast in direct on Sky Sports and streaming on NOW, while on TV8 will be transmitted in deferred Qualifying and Race. Below are the details of the television programming, the TV times of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP, the characteristics of the Yas Marina circuit and the championship standings. F2 is also on track.

GP Abu Dhabi 2023, program and TV times

Friday 24 November

08:05-08:50 F2 Free Practice

10.30-11.30am F1 Free Practice 1

12:00-12:30 F2 Qualifying

2.00pm-3.00pm F1 Free Practice 2

Saturday 25 November

11.30am-12.30pm F1 Free practice 3

1.20pm F2 Sprint Race

3.00pm-4.00pm F1 Qualifying (delayed on TV8 at 6.30pm)

Sunday 26 November

10.15am F2 Feature Race

2.00pm F1 Race (delayed on TV8 at 7.00pm)

The characteristics of the Yas Marina circuit

Route: 5,281 km

DRS zones: 2

Laps: 58

Race distance: 306.183 km

Lap record: 1’26″103 (2021, Max Verstappen, Red Bull)

The situation in the world rankings

Sergio Perez secured second place in the Drivers’ standings thanks to the third place obtained in Las Vegas. Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are tied at 200 points in the fight for fourth place, which currently sees the Ferrari driver in the lead following the victory obtained in Singapore. Even Lando Norris should not be excluded from the race for fourth place as he has only five points less than his Spanish rivals. The main focus, however, will be on the duel between Ferrari and Mercedes for second place in the Constructors’ standings. The Brackley team only has four points to manage against the Maranello team.