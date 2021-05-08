The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police has warned of the consequences of wrong behavior for drivers, and called for the need to pay attention while driving and cooperate in implementing traffic laws and regulations and regulations to reduce the occurrence of traffic accidents, stressing its interest in implementing the necessary measures that enhance road safety and raise the level of traffic safety.

She explained within the Arab Traffic Week that the wrong behavior of drivers and failure to adhere to traffic rules and regulations is one of the most important causes of serious accidents. “Accidents are not fate, but rather negligence and negligence.”

She pointed out that preoccupation with other than the road while driving and entering a main road without making sure of it, sudden swerving, and not leaving an adequate safety distance and speed without taking into account the road conditions are all causes that lead to serious accidents, and also alerted the dangers of using the phone, applications and social media programs while driving because it leads to distraction And loss of focus.

It is worth noting that the Arab Traffic Week 2021 will be held during the period from 4-10 of this May under the slogan “Accidents are not fate … but negligence and negligence”, with the aim of raising traffic awareness as part of the efforts aimed at strengthening responsibility for adherence to traffic and traffic laws and regulations, and limiting the causes That lead to traffic accidents and the resulting deaths and injuries.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

