Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate in Abu Dhabi Police has intensified traffic patrols on internal and external roads in Abu Dhabi, around commercial centers, markets, and crowded areas during these days, in order to enhance traffic safety, and in preparation for the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Brigadier General Mohammed Dhahi Al Himiri, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector of the Abu Dhabi Police, stressed that Eid is a joy, so do not turn it into a heartbreak, and this is based on the principle of promoting a preventive culture among vehicle drivers and families, which is very important, in order to reduce traffic accidents and the resulting deaths. And severe injuries on external roads, which witness heavy traffic between the various cities of the country, especially during the period of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

He called on motorists to cooperate with the traffic elements deployed at the various intersections, to provide their safety and protect them from traffic accidents, by adhering to traffic laws, adhering to the prescribed speeds, paying attention and being careful, using the seat belt, leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles and not using the phone while driving.

He warned motorists, especially young adolescents, against uncivilized behavior on the road, reckless driving and street races by some young people who do not care about what might happen to them or other members of society, pointing to the strict application of the law against anyone who commits such behavior. .

Al-Humairi also called on travelers by land to spend the Eid holiday in neighboring countries, or in the various cities of the country, to check their vehicles, change engine oil, replace air filters, and make sure to use tires that conform to specifications and not to use tires that are re-manufactured to reduce accidents caused by Tire blast.

He urged the four-way lights to alert other vehicles in the event of a vehicle breakdown on the road, and to take the initiative to remove it from the street so as not to cause traffic accidents.

In turn, the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police has taken all preparations to facilitate traffic on internal roads, especially at traffic congestion sites. Various patrols and traffic elements will be distributed on the roads to regulate movement and guide motorists to alternative routes.

fireworks dangers

Abu Dhabi Police recently warned of the dangers of fireworks during the celebration of the joy of Eid Al-Fitr, explaining that its beginning is entertainment and its end may be tragic, and may lead to eye damage, loss of sight and house fires. And teenagers by providing fireworks at low prices.

She stressed the importance of the role of parents in monitoring their children and sensing their responsibility to educate them about its dangers, and to be keen on the safety of their children, warning against buying those fireworks, and making sure that their children do not acquire them because of their danger and to preserve their safety.