Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi revealed thatGreen list»Updated for travelers coming to Abu Dhabi, as travelers coming from countries included in this list will be exempt from the compulsory isolation period when they visit Abu Dhabi, and they will only be required to take a BCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The countries and territories included in the list will be updated routinely based on global developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, and country names that comply with strict security and health standards are included in order to protect the local community.

The list procedures apply to the countries of origin from which visitors travel, not just nationality.

The updated list includes:

Australia, China, Saudi Arabia, Iceland, Bhutan, Greenland, Brunei, Singapore, Mongolia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China).