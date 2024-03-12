Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the founding member of Cruise Arabia, signed a cooperation agreement with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, and the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in the Sultanate of Oman, to enhance the growth of the cruise tourism sector in the Arabian Gulf region, and to consolidate its position in the Cruise ship lines and all entities working and concerned with this sector.

The signing of the agreement, on the sidelines of the International Tourism Exchange exhibition in Berlin, was attended by Saleh Mohammed Al Jaziri, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Issam Kazim, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, and Azzan bin Qasim bin Mohammed Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism. In the Sultanate of Oman, and Sarah Ahmed Buhajji, CEO of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority.

The agreement specifies the frameworks for cooperation between these parties, which include participation under one umbrella in exhibitions, events and promotional tours, in addition to implementing campaigns and initiatives that highlight the Arabian Gulf region as a preferred destination for cruise ship trips.

Saleh Mohammed Al-Jaziri said: “Our efforts and initiatives are joining forces to advance marine tourism in the region, based on our belief in the power of partnerships in achieving our ambitions. Cruises constitute a fundamental pillar of our tourism strategy, and provide us with an effective platform to welcome more visitors to explore our exceptional experiences and offers, due to Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive capabilities and infrastructure, most notably the Abu Dhabi Cruise Ship Terminal in Zayed Port, and Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach, the only one of its kind. In the region. We continue, in cooperation with our partners, to advance tourism development in the emirate, with our commitment to preserving its authentic heritage and cultural components.”

The Abu Dhabi Cruise Ship Terminal received more than 700,000 visitors during the 2022/2023 season. The emirate's marine facilities and establishments are witnessing continuous development, including the opening of a new pier at Sir Bani Yas Beach for cruise ships, which helps double the number of visitors, reduce the time required to board and disembark ships, and improve the experience of cruise passengers.

It is noteworthy that Abu Dhabi has won 4 of the World Cruise Tourism Awards 2023, by being chosen as the best cruise destination in the Middle East and the world, while the Abu Dhabi Cruise Ship Terminal in Zayed Port, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, won two awards for the best cruise ship terminal in the Middle East region. And the world.