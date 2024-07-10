Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of exclusive hotel accommodation and ticket packages to give mixed martial arts fans around the world a unique opportunity to attend UFC 308, which will be hosted by Etihad Arena on October 26.

The UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, has been known for its remarkable success in hosting UFC events since 2010, as part of its efforts to enhance the popularity of mixed martial arts in the UAE and the Middle East in general.

The highly anticipated event is expected to see strong turnout, especially given the huge success of previous UFC events in Abu Dhabi, most notably UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski2 last October, which sold out within hours.

UFC 308 marks the second UFC event to be hosted in Abu Dhabi this year, coming less than three months after UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov on Saturday, August 3, which features a blockbuster bout between No. 2-ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen and No. 10-ranked Umar Nurmagomedov.

UFC 308 will feature one or more title fights, continuing a long line of events hosted in the UAE capital, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s success in boosting the popularity of mixed martial arts in the region. With two events being staged in Abu Dhabi by popular demand, this year will be bigger and better than ever for fight fans in the region.

UFC 308 builds on the success of previous UFC events in Abu Dhabi and is set to conclude the sixth edition of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which features a series of events and activities across the city, including fan events, athlete meet-and-greets, fitness challenges, concerts, food and beverage offerings and more.