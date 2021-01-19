Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi continues its efforts to expand the program of work Go Safe Certificate Which was approved by the Abu Dhabi government, and aims to raise health and safety standards and unify them in all tourist and commercial facilities and facilities in the emirate, seeking to establish the capital’s position as a safe global destination to host major events and tourists from around the world.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi works closely with its strategic partners, reflecting the close cooperation that brings together the various government and private entities and departments in the emirate, so that all the capital’s tourism and entertainment facilities and its commercial establishments are 100% certified under the certification program that provides for the application of the highest health and safety standards. Among the department’s partners: the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Aldar Properties, Yas entertainment cities and facilities, and Etihad Airways.

Since its launch last June, and after a series of field audit campaigns, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the relevant government agencies, has awarded the Go Safe Program certificate to 95% of the capital’s hotels, in addition to the Yas Marina Circuit and 4 entertainment facilities on Yas Island. , And nearly 33 commercial centers, in addition to two cinemas.

Logo of the program «Go Safe»

This program aims to provide a safe environment for the local community and visitors, by applying the highest standards of health and safety, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, and the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the competent health authorities in the country. In addition to requiring periodic Covid-19 tests for all employees of hotel and tourism facilities in the emirate.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of the Tourism and Marketing Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “The Go Safe program certificate campaign launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, in addition to the initiatives and precautionary measures implemented by the UAE government, have contributed to the reopening of cultural and entertainment attractions and attractions. Tourism in front of local and international visitors. As we enter the year 2021, our commitment to implementing the highest health and safety standards remains at the forefront of our priorities, in order to ensure the health and safety of our society, as well as to contribute to advancing the economic wheel of our partners in the tourism and entertainment sectors.

For his part, Rabih Al Hajri, Acting Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Business Center at the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, said: “The Abu Dhabi Transformation Program, led by the Department of Culture and Tourism, is a pioneering step in the framework of activating the Go Safe Certificate initiative, which is in line with the efforts of the Department of Economic Development. To activate economic activity in the emirate in light of the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, and to bring the business sector to the highest levels of safety, in order to enhance the confidence of consumers and visitors to commercial centers at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

For his part, Issa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Infrastructure and Assets Sector in the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, said: “The ‘Go Safe’ certification initiative comes from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to support national efforts aimed at reviving the tourism and entertainment sectors of tourist destinations and public places in the emirate. ».

For his part, Jassem BouSabea, Chief Investment Officer of Aldar Properties, said: “Our wise leadership has taken immediate and decisive measures to ensure the health of the emirate’s residents and visitors during these unprecedented times. The ‘Go Safe’ certification program is a vivid example of these efforts, as it has provided many business sectors with a useful framework for promoting and ensuring public safety. And based on our societal responsibility ».

As for Al Hassan Kaabous Al Zaabi, Vice President of Operational Affairs for Yas Recreation Cities and Facilities, he said: “Yas cities and facilities are among the most famous and popular entertainment attractions in the region. Therefore, our focus has been to obtain the ‘Go Safe’ certification because of its great impact in promoting The confidence of our guests, and giving them more peace of mind when visiting our cities and entertainment facilities.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Thanks to Abu Dhabi’s robust approach to dealing with the Corona pandemic, the capital has cemented its position as one of the safest cities for visitors and tourists. Etihad Airways has taken the lead in its efforts to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, with the introduction of the Etihad Health and Safety Program, providing a safe travel experience and complete peace of mind for our guests.