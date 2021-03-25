Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Next Sunday, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi will organize the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Data Analysis Forum, which brings together experts from the tourism sector to exchange information and ideas about the latest developments and trends and their impact on the sector.

The first edition of the conference was launched in 2019, while its second virtual version aims to provide experts and leaders of the tourism sector with updated information and the necessary tools that will support and enhance the sector’s growth, through 8 main dialogue sessions, with the participation of about 20 experts and sector leaders who will address the repercussions of the pandemic. Covid-19 »on the tourism sector, in order to come to define future plans and initiatives for recovery and growth.

The forum also provides all participants with the opportunity to communicate, exchange knowledge and get to know hundreds of experts and specialists in the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi.

Nawal Rashid Al Hasani, Executive Director of the Strategy and Planning Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said of the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Data Analysis Forum, which was established to serve as a unique platform that uses a database and the latest technology to stimulate a series of important discussions about the future of the tourism sector. The forum adopts a unique concept based on harnessing science and analysis in order to obtain accurate information and build upon it to develop reliable strategies and initiatives for the future.

The forum also gives the opportunity for the pioneers of the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi and its workers to meet and cooperate with each other in the interest of the future of the sector in the emirate. The 2021 edition, which is set to witness the participation of a group of leading brands such as Wego, Expedia, ADNEC Group, and Google Middle East and North Africa, aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the leading destinations in the field of data analysis in the tourism sector, and to create opportunities and innovative solutions to develop the sector and benefit from New trends as they arise.