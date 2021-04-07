Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has successfully concluded the activities of the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Data Analytics Forum, which was held virtually.

The event was a platform for sharing and discussing the latest data and information that determine the current reality of the tourism sector, as it provided the attendees and participants with an overview about the future of the sector and the accompanying expectations, based on what has been revealed in terms of exclusive statistics and figures.

The conference witnessed more than 625 registered participants, as well as a group of leaders in the tourism sector, researchers and analysts from a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States of America, China and India, in addition to Russia and Spain.

The event featured a special interview with Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport in Barbados, during which she spoke about the long-term tourism sector in light of remote work, in addition to a series of discussion panels and dialogue sessions led by a group of sector leaders, in which they discussed the current reality of the tourism sector. In the world, the expected timetable for its recovery, and various topics related to how the database can be used in order to come up with accurate information to develop strategies and initiatives that will revitalize the tourism sector, the conference also touched on lessons learned from the Chinese experience in resuming travel after the Covid-19 pandemic.

For his part, Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Data and analyzes during the year 2020 have contributed to defining the challenges and identifying the issues and concerns that our customers and business partners face. Accordingly, we were able to launch effective and timely initiatives and campaigns to meet the needs of all stakeholders. At the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, we have adopted a rigorous, data-based approach to continually and effectively re-design our customers’ experiences, including all means of communication with them, from booking museum tickets, to submitting licensing applications, to our daily internal operations. ”

Al Hosani added: “Data analysis is a fundamental pillar of our strategy in the department, which will enable us to achieve our ambitious and long-term goals for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Based on research and analytical insights, I feel very confident that we will achieve our ambitions aimed at developing the emirate and strengthening its position as a leading tourism destination at the forefront of the world’s minds, with 23 million visits annually by 2030. ”