Abu Dhabi has topped 25 leading global cities in responding to the “Covid-19” pandemic, according to the latest classification recently issued by the “Deep Knowledge” group, which is based in London. The classification was based on 50 indicators for measurement, which were divided into five main axes, including health care and the resilience of the economy, which reflects the wide-ranging impact of the emirate’s response to the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi came in the forefront of the world through the speed and strength of its response, and protecting the health and safety of society through strict precautionary measures and measures, in conjunction with providing support to the economy through stimulus packages that provided the necessary and continuous support to all sectors of the local economy.

The deep knowledge group classified cities known to be the most efficient in responding to the pandemic, and the classification of cities depended on health care management in terms of infrastructure and human competencies, the effectiveness of diagnostic systems and the number of beds in health facilities, spending on the health care sector, and the efficiency of the quarantine system in terms of the scope of home quarantine. Its duration and economic support for the quarantined, travel guidelines and restrictions, legal procedures for violating the home quarantine instructions, vaccination rates in terms of availability of vaccination and the percentage of vaccine recipients out of the total population, vaccination services at home, government efficiency in terms of monitoring and crisis management systems, confidence in the government and digital services, And the resilience of the economy, in terms of stimulus packages, exemptions, social support and credit ratings, and was followed by Abu Dhabi in the ranking by Seoul, Sydney, Singapore, Ottawa and Berlin.

Abu Dhabi’s strong response to the pandemic contributed to maintaining low rates of positive cases, while health care services adapted and expanded to protect all members of society. Within weeks, field hospitals, testing facilities and centers, including vehicle testing centers, were completed, and new initiatives focused on the most They are exposed to the risks of contracting the virus, including the provision of free “Covid-19” examinations and other medical examinations, and the distribution of millions of free meals, as well as health awareness programs in several languages, with initiatives to support mental health.

Abu Dhabi played a major role in the national vaccination campaign, which resulted in more than half of the eligible UAE population receiving the vaccine free of charge.

Abu Dhabi launched the “Coalition of Hope” to coordinate the distribution of billions of doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine around the world. The coalition – based on a partnership between the public and private sectors led by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and a number of strategic partners – was able to achieve universal access to vaccines.

