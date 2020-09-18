The authorities of the emirate of Abu Dhabi ordered all arrivals to observe quarantine for a period of two weeks. This was announced by the emirate’s media center on Thursday, September 17.

The innovations concern both tourists and local residents, reports “RIA News”…

In addition, everyone arriving in the emirate will be given electronic tracking bracelets. If the user of the bracelet leaves the “green” zone, the authorities will be notified of this.

On September 9, it became known that Emirates Airlines will again operate flights from Dubai to Moscow and back from September 11. For safety reasons, all passengers flying to Dubai and other cities in the UAE are required to provide the results of a PCR test for coronavirus. This applies to both citizens and residents of the country, as well as tourists, as well as transit passengers.

On September 3, it became known that Russia is resuming flights with three countries – Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives. By order of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, three flights a week to Cairo, two flights a week to Velano airport in the Maldives and two flights a week to Dubai are allowed.

Also, the Cabinet ordered to increase the frequency of flights to Geneva (Switzerland) from two to four per week.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russia closed international flights at the end of March. Flights to the UK, Turkey and Tanzania were resumed from August 1. Flights to Switzerland appeared on August 15, but only holders of a residence permit are allowed to enter the country.