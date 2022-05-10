Tomorrow, the conference of the World Association of Treatment and Rehabilitation Specialists of Psychotropic Substances will kick off, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa.

The conference is organized by the National Rehabilitation Center in cooperation with the Office of International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement Affairs of the US Department of State and the World Association of Treatment and Rehabilitation Specialists for Abusers of Psychotropic Substances, under the slogan “Uniting the efforts of the international community to confront the challenge of addiction” at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC” and continues until Next Monday.

This came during a press conference held by the National Rehabilitation Center yesterday, during which the Director General of the National Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Hamad Abdullah Al-Ghafri, confirmed that the conference seeks to build a global network of strategic partnerships between institutions, international organizations and specialists, and agree on mechanisms for cooperation and to strengthen these partnerships. To exchange knowledge about scientific and research developments in the field of addiction, as well as modern preventive treatments and interventions that have been proven effective, and the best global experiences and practices in this aspect.

He said that the conference is the first global event of this scale in the field of addiction disorders sciences and programs, which has been organized in attendance since the beginning of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and that the scientific destination of the world after controlling the Corona pandemic is the city of Abu Dhabi, which indicates the confidence of the international community in the country The Emirates and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and their recognition of their impressive success in controlling the pandemic, as well as confirming the leadership of the National Rehabilitation Center regionally and globally as a professional national institution with global partnerships and accreditations specialized in this field.

The conference is expected to attract more than 1,000 specialists and researchers in the fields of addiction disorders and its preventive, curative and rehabilitative programs from all over the world. The conference will include 80 scientific symposiums dedicated to recent research and studies, accompanied by 25 workshops and 15 international training programs in all related disciplines, in addition to To the conference’s work in virtual reality, which lasts for seven days, around the clock, taking into account participants from different timescales, with a total of 150 hours of broadcasting, making it one of the longest conferences in the field of addressing addiction in virtual reality.

From a scientific point of view, the National Rehabilitation Center participates in the work of the conference with seven seminars to present research and scientific presentations, which were recently launched by the center.

Specialized training course

The National Rehabilitation Center participates in a scientific presentation about its history since its inception in 2002 until now. The center offers a specialized training course in Arabic, which is the “Comprehensive Guiding Curriculum for Treatment.” Which deals with the medical aspects of drugs and toxins.

The work of this conference is accompanied by a number of events, such as announcing and honoring the winners of the World Association of Psychotropic Substances Treatment and Rehabilitation Specialists Award, which is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the field of reducing the demand for psychotropic substances.

• 80 scientific seminars, 25 workshops, 15 international training programs and 150 hours of virtual broadcasting.



