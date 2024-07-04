Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) With the participation of a group of art stars, Abu Dhabi will host the semi-final stage of the “International Emmy Awards 2024” in its 52nd session, which kicked off yesterday and will continue until Friday, July 5, in cooperation with “Miral Abu Dhabi”, which precedes the final stage before the official announcement of the nominees next August for the news and current affairs category, and in September and October for the programs, acting and children’s programs categories, and the awards for the winning categories will be presented at a grand ceremony in the United States of America. The “International Emmy” is considered the largest specialized award in the field of media and television production worldwide, and is comparable in its status to the Oscars in the field of films, the Tony Awards in theater, and the Grammy Awards in music, with the aim of honoring excellence in the world of television works produced outside the United States, and the awards include various categories, including entertainment programs and series, documentaries and children’s programs. The semi-final round of judging in Abu Dhabi will witness the participation of Emirati director Nahla Al Fahad and Emirati actors Habib Ghuloom and Yasser Al Neyadi, as well as the participation of actors Maysa Maghribi, Youssef Al Sharif, Ashraf Zaki, Rogina, Hoda Al Etrebi, Adel Adeeb, Dorra Zarrouk, Eyad Nassar, and director Yasser Al Yasiri. A press conference was held yesterday evening to announce Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the “International Emmy Awards”, organized by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, in the presence of the members of the semi-final judging committee and a member of the board of directors of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (Emmy). Nashwa Al Ruwaini, CEO of Pyramedia Media Group, confirmed that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the Emmy Awards for the 15th consecutive year reflects the great dedication and commitment of the UAE capital to supporting the arts in all their forms at the local, regional and international levels. This event also enhances Abu Dhabi’s vision to be a global hub for creatives from around the world.