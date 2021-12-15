The Formula 1 of the future is on track right now. While waiting for the revolutionized cars of 2022, in the Abu Dhabi tests the drivers are testing the 18-inch tires that will debut next season. As the daily edition of the Courier of the Sport, Daniel Ricciardo went further, putting on track an element that will only be used from 2023.

This is not an aerodynamic addition but, more prosaically, economical. And the advertising wheel, which has lenticular wheel covers in which a LED lighting system is set up to reproduce the advertising marks on the studs. This device is favored by the adoption of the new tires, which have a diameter of six centimeters larger than in the past. With these tires, of course, the logos will be fixed and will not rotate together with the structure. In short, a new line of earnings, a pool full of dollars in which Liberty Media and the teams can not wait to dive. But they will have to wait another whole season.