After the two days of Formula 1 end-of-season tests held a few hours ago at Yas Marina, it is time for Pirelli to take stock. The teams were able to use and test the definitive versions of the 5 compounds that the Milanese manufacturer will offer in the 2022 World Cup.

A radical change from the past – by now we know – is linked to the fact that the tires will accommodate 18-inch wheels, retiring the 13-inch ones after decades. The teams were able to appreciate the characteristics of the compounds already homologated for next year.

The best time of the two days obtained with these tires was obtained by Lando Norris, at the wheel of the McLaren mule car, in 1’25 “809. An important data that Pirelli provided after the tests is linked to the pressures of the 18” tires. , changed in the course of testing.

During the tests Pirelli noticed some graining on the tires also caused by the nature (aerodynamics and mechanics) of the mule cars and, thus, decided to lower the psi of the front tires, taking it from 21.5 to 20.0. 1.5 psi less significantly reduced the phenomenon of graining and the consequent understeer, while the pressure of the rear tires remained at 17.5, therefore unchanged from start to finish.

With the change in pressure of the front tires, Pirelli suggested that the teams change the temperatures of the tire warmers, bringing them all to 70 °, while previously they were indicated at 100 degrees for the front and 80 for the rear.

At the end of the two days of testing, Mario Isola, Pirelli’s car racing manager, took stock of what he had seen on the 18 “tires at Yas Marina.

“We are satisfied with how these two days of testing went and with the behavior of the new 18-inch tires. With today, a development path that began in 2019 has definitively closed, leading us to have a completely new product and range of compounds. for 2022. On the first day we observed some graining on the front tires, in particular on the softer compounds (which were also the most used due to the characteristics of the track), which generated understeer “.

“After analyzing the data from the first day, we saw that it was possible to reduce the front pressure by 1.5 psi, and this improved the situation especially for the C3 compound. But we have to bear in mind that some mule car and that the aim of the test was to offer the teams the opportunity to collect useful data to be analyzed during the winter break “.

“The true values ​​on the field will only be seen in the early season tests when the new tires will be used with the 2022 single-seaters which have a completely different aerodynamic package, new brakes and provide for the use of wheel covers. Based on the latest simulations received from the team, 2022 cars should be 5 tenths slower than the current ones, a gap that will most likely be filled by the end of next season “.

“In 2022 we will still have 25 days of testing that will allow us, if necessary, to refine the product for the following season. We just have to wait to see the new 18-inch tires in action with the new single-seaters”, concluded Isola .