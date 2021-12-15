The youngest mocked everyone. Robert Shwartzman (Haas) set the fastest time on the second and final day of testing in Abu Dhabi. With 40 minutes from the end of the 2021 works, the Russian lapped in 1: 25.348, a clearly high time trial (yesterday de Nyck de Vries went more than two seconds faster) but faster than the one recorded yesterday by Mick Schumacher. The youngster from the Ferrari Driver Academy preceded Lando by almost half a second Norris. We remind you that the drivers could run on cars of 2018, 2019, 2020 or 2021, but modified in an “appropriate” way, as required by the regulation.

Third place for Sebastian Vettel, who completed two race distances, finding the best lap five minutes from the end. Fourth place for George Russell, who took part in the tests on the 2019 Mercedes W10. Gasly, Sainz, Alonso, Zhou, Perez and Pietro Fittipaldi follow in the standings. Formula 1 now lights the Christmas tree and will enjoy the holidays: it will be back on track at the end of February with the Barcelona tests.

F1 | Abu Dhabi test, day-2: results (updating)