Two qualifying simulations, with C5 tires, brought Nyck De Vries to the top of the Yas Marina test day standings. The Formula E champion, at the wheel of the Mercedes brought to the track two days ago by Lewis Hamilton, completed 77 laps, a short distance compared to the real marathons planned by the other teams.

Three long-awaited rookies battled for the whole day, Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri), Oscar Piastri (Alpine) and Patricio O’Ward (McLaren), and the trio expressed themselves with excellent results closing behind De Vries enclosed in less than a tenth. The final leap of Juri Vips, on track with Red Bull, was missing, but the Estonian did not take great risks in the animated final minutes due to a previous mistake made at turn 16.

In addition to the ‘rookie’ approach, the results of the tests of the 18-inch Pirelli tires held the ground in the first of the two days of tests scheduled at Yas Marina, in what was the first test carried out simultaneously by all the teams. The indications were very positive, with a gap between the ‘mule cars’ and the 2021 single-seaters which was confirmed to be just over two seconds. These are indicative results, since the work programs have been different, and in Pirelli we have seen satisfied faces.

Some graining problems emerged in the long runs (many teams used the C4s in the race simulations) mainly due to understeer which caused excessive sliding of the front axle.

The parameters to be evaluated are many, from the setup of the ‘mule cars’ to the results obtained from the first tests made using the tire warmers calibrated to 2022 values. Starting next year, the tires can be heated to a maximum temperature of 70 degrees, against 110 degrees. (front) and 80 (rear) granted until last weekend.

The best time among the ‘mule cars’ was obtained by Daniel Ricciardo, while the marathoner of the day was Lance Stroll, with 143 laps to his credit, or the distance of two and a half Grand Prix. The crescendo of Valtteri Bottas, on his debut in Alfa Romeo colors, was good, as was that of Robert Shwartzman, who climbed the SF21H vacated by Antonio Fuoco at the beginning of the afternoon.

Scrolling through the ranking of the times, the presence of Verstappen and Russell intrigues, respectively in seventeenth and eighteenth position. Both Mercedes and Red Bull only planned long runs, mostly on C4 tires, and both drivers drove well over 100 laps while lapping consistently with a good fuel load.

The times of the first day

Pos Pilot Car Weather Turns 1 Nyck de Vries Mercedes 1’23 “194 77 2 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 1’24 “517 125 3 Oscar Piastri Alpine 1’24 “523 131 4 Pato O’Ward McLaren 1’24 “607 ninety two 5 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 1’25 “142 119 6 Juri Vips Red Bull 1’25 “198 97 7 Nick Yelloly Aston Martin 1’25 “333 118 8 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren * 1’26 “252 95 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin * 1’26 “579 143 10 Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 1’26 “694 74 11 Charles Leclerc Ferrari * 1’26 “989 87 12 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo* 1’27 “183 127 13 Antonio Fuoco Ferrari 1’27 “324 146 14 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri * 1’27 “348 131 15 Logan Sargeant Williams 1’27 “476 ninety two 16 Esteban Ocon Alpine * 1’27 “553 128 17 Max Verstappen Red Bull * 1’28 “013 124 18 George Russell Mercedes * 1’28 “062 132 19 Mick Schumacher Haas * 1’28 “499 100

* Mule car with 18 “tires