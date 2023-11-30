The Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training and Schlumberger Middle East SLB International signed an agreement today to train and employ citizens in the private sector, on the sidelines of the World Skills Asia Competition “Abu Dhabi 2023”.

Today, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the Emirates Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation, Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, President of the Asian Chess Federation, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Khalid Al Nahyan, inspected the competition’s competitions, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mubarak. Saeed Al Shamsi, Founder and Chairman of Skills Asia International, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The competition concluded today, which lasted for 3 days at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, during which 150 young people from 31 countries around the world competed in 28 technological and vocational skills, according to international standards compatible with the knowledge economy.

Abu Dhabi Technical Training Center and Schlumberger International sign an agreement to employ citizens in the private sector

Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi said that the competition competitions proceeded according to an advanced mechanism and system that is compatible with the standards of international competitions, and under the supervision of specialized arbitration committees, indicating that the results will be announced tomorrow, Thursday, in a ceremony during which the winners of gold, silver and bronze medals, and the strategic partners, will be honored.

Regarding the agreement for training and employing citizens in the private sector, which was signed on behalf of the center by Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, and on behalf of Schlumberger Middle East (SLB), the global company, Hisham Bilal, General Manager of the company, Al Shamsi said that it comes within the framework of the initiatives and programs of “Abu Dhabi Technology” to employ young people. Emirati girls are in distinguished institutions globally in various specializations, as it is a national responsibility that is in line with the directives of the wise leadership, and is effectively consolidated by such global competitions, within the framework of initiatives that work to enable Emirati people to meet the requirements of the labor market in technological and professional specializations, which contributes to the nationalization of the sector. specific to the country.

He explained that the agreement is consistent with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, which aims to increase the number of citizens working in the private sector, and based on the vision of the Abu Dhabi Technical Centre, and its constant endeavor to train and empower citizens to work in this sector, through a clear plan to train job seekers, and enhance and develop the capabilities of its workers. permanently in accordance with the latest systems and mechanisms, pointing out that, according to the agreement, Abu Dhabi Technical Center will nominate a number of young men and women from the Emirates for employment and training at Schlumberger according to the available jobs and based on the company’s selection and employment standards and human resources policies, which contributes to Consolidating the status of citizens to work in the private sector with full merit and efficiency.