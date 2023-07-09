Tomorrow, Monday, July 10, the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training will celebrate the World Youth Skills Day. Which the world celebrates annually on July 15, as the center organizes various activities that will continue for three days in Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of a group of students from Fatima College of Health Sciences and students of Abu Dhabi Polytechnic affiliated to “Abu Dhabi Al Qetni” and the Emirates Skills Team, who are presenting in front of the audience of Yas Mall ; Their specialties are in nursing, ambulance, radiology, and cybersecurity, in addition to highlighting vocational and technical skills that give young people an opportunity to explore what technical education and training offers in terms of providing the skills required to empower young people in the labor market.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said that Abu Dhabi Technical Center seeks, through these celebrations, to embody the importance of providing young people with the skills and capabilities that qualify them to occupy influential professions in society, the labor market, and future jobs, pointing out that the UAE gives It is a top priority to meet the needs and requirements of young people, and to enhance their skills and energies to serve the country and carry the banner of the future, indicating that the International Youth Skills Day is an opportunity to share with the world and the UAE community the fruit of the strategies developed by the wise leadership to empower, support and encourage youth to engage in various experiences and sciences to leave Emirati fingerprints in various fields. Areas of sustainable development in the country.

a open invitation

Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi concluded his statement, calling on the members of society and families; To participate in these events to experience the skills organized by Abu Dhabi Technical Center in Yas Mall on the occasion of the International Youth Skills Day, and to benefit from them. The events will be held on Monday, “July 10” from 10 am to 6 pm, while the activities will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday; From ten in the morning until eight thirty in the evening, when everyone can stand on the high levels of distinguished health and engineering outputs that Abu Dhabi Technical Institute offers to the community in the Fatima College of Health Sciences, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, and Emirates Skills.