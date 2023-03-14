Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, with the support of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, organized a digital dialogue session entitled “The Path to a Positive Future for Nature”. The session was held in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and the global platform for accelerating the pace of sustainable development, which is hosted by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar. The session focused on the main implications of the global biodiversity framework, which was discussed during the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), which was held in Montreal, Canada, last December – and how it can practically contribute to achieving the goals and targets set by the global framework at the local level .

The dialogue session recorded an exceptional level of participation from more than 200 local and regional professionals in the field of sustainability, including member organizations of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, sustainability experts, thought leaders, and practitioners from government, the private sector and non-profit associations.

During the dialogue session, a group of experts reviewed global and regional perspectives that emphasized the need to move from visions to action, while setting measurable goals and practical frameworks for implementation.

Huda Al Houqani, Director of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG), said: “The path to achieving a positive future for nature is not only a goal, but also necessary for the survival of our planet and ensuring the well-being of all its inhabitants. She called for enhanced cooperation to ensure that we leave behind a legacy of a healthier, more resilient and more sustainable planet for future generations.

Martin Locke, Executive Director of the Natural Capital Coalition, provided a global perspective on positive approaches to nature and the role of the Natural Capital Coalition. Also speaking at the session was Dexter Galvin, Global Corporate and Supply Chain Director of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), who shared more insights on global best practices, updates and relevant case studies.

While Sharjeel Basheer, Executive Vice President and Head of Sustainability Office at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), provided a local and holistic perspective on how nature is so intertwined with sustainable finance, saying: Finding the right balance between nature and finance is critical, and in doing so, we contribute to achieving a more sustainable future. Moreover, the banking sector plays a critical role in financing this transformation, through products and solutions designed to take into account the impact and risks associated with our environment.

Marina Antonopoulou, Director of the Climate and Nature Conservation Department at Emirates Nature-WWF in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), concluded the conversation by providing an in-depth perspective on how government institutions and private companies in the country are preparing to ensure that nature thrives.

7 years

Cedric Pacelleri, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Sustainamix, who moderated the panel commented: Seven years after the Paris Agreement, most companies are still suffering from the consequences of limiting the 1.5°C rise to their business model and supply chains. Businesses are required to be “at peace with nature” within the next seven years to 2030. This is the latest sustainability challenge posed to businesses by the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which was adopted by 188 countries last December. But with great challenges come great opportunities, and we at Sustainamics look forward to supporting companies in their journey of transformation and innovation to achieve outstanding sustainable performance.