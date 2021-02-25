The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi revealed that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi supports the existing international efforts to conduct PCR examinations related to “Covid-19”, as the emirate has allocated modern laboratories to conduct laboratory analyzes of samples that are received and collected from outside the UAE.

This initiative is the first of its kind in the world in cooperation with Etihad Shipping, Agility and Unilabs, to confirm the leading position that Abu Dhabi enjoys at the regional and global levels in the health care sector in terms of health services with world-class levels of quality and to continue its support for global efforts to eliminate the “Covid-19” pandemic. Especially after the success of the Covid-19 testing programs, as part of its ambitious plan that it has implemented since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest developments related to the spread of the “Covid-19” virus in the world have led to the need for high-quality and rapid examinations to detect the virus, and for this reason Abu Dhabi was keen to provide support in conducting laboratory analyzes of samples taken for the virus in Abu Dhabi, after the UAE established its leading position among the countries of the world. In the absorptive capacity and topped it globally in the numbers of daily laboratory tests for the “Covid-19” virus per person.

This global achievement comes in addition to the efforts exerted and the joint cooperation between the various concerned authorities in the country from the public and private sectors. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has managed to raise the rate of daily examinations and laboratory capacity from about 1,000 examinations per day to reach 170,000 daily examinations through 22 laboratories that have been allocated to conduct The analyzes needed to test for the “Covid-19” virus, and these laboratories recorded a record time in obtaining results, which reached only 4 hours.

Abu Dhabi began receiving sample shipments in coordination with the Abu Dhabi-based Agility International Shipping Company, which specializes in logistical services, and Etihad Airways, the official carrier responsible for supplying thousands of samples from outside the country to Abu Dhabi.

The daily shipments include samples ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 samples per day. The specialized laboratories in the emirate and the Unilabs laboratories specialized in diagnosing and laboratory services accelerate the pace of conducting the necessary analysis of samples and extracting the results using the Baynunah solution manufactured and produced in Abu Dhabi within a period of time. Standard, not exceeding 24 hours from the moment the samples are shipped from their place of origin.

His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, Head of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “This achievement comes to translate the belief of the leadership and the health sector that victory over this global pandemic and its consequences will only be through humanitarian and international cooperation and the work of humanity in the spirit of one team. Today, absorptive capacity and global quality are being put in place. For our health institutions in the service of humanity and people until we get out of this global crisis. We are working to enrich ways of international cooperation to confront the ‘Covid-19’ pandemic by making use of the health cooperation system resulting from activating the foundations of partnership between the public and private sectors and employing the strong infrastructure and international quality in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi that the health sector enjoys.

He added: “The past few days have witnessed talks with a number of countries around the world to support conducting laboratory tests in Abu Dhabi due to the availability of competencies and capabilities capable of completing this procedure in record time, based on that distinguished logistical support provided by our experts in the public and private sectors, and discussions are currently being held with A number of other countries to develop a common framework to confront the challenges resulting from the Corona pandemic and the means for Abu Dhabi to provide the necessary support in relation to laboratory tests. This indicates the important position that Abu Dhabi has established globally as a leader in the health care sector through the distinguished response to the pandemic and the quality of services provided according to the highest standards.

Al Hamed emphasized that what we are witnessing today of local, regional and global praise is the result of relentless efforts that spanned years of hard work from various stakeholders, indicating that this achievement is a testament to the high logistical capacity and global health quality of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which led to the occurrence of The community in the countries with which we cooperate with the highest quality results in record time.

For his part, His Excellency Mohamed Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Aviation Group, said: “As the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, we are proud to be an active partner in coordinating and facilitating the government’s pioneering efforts in addressing this crisis. These efforts include adopting flexible solutions to the changing requirements and priorities of shipping with Providing practical solutions to global challenges. Our ongoing partnership with government agencies and authorities locally and internationally, and in close cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, testifies to our capabilities in supporting various countries around the world.

For his part, Mohamed Daoud, CEO of Unilabs Laboratories in the Middle East, said: “We appreciate the tireless efforts made by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to strengthen international cooperation and contribute to combating the epidemic and maintaining the health and safety of the entire world population .. The cooperation between our laboratories in the Swiss Unilabs network with our laboratory Abu Dhabi is another example of the enabling environment provided by the wise leadership of the UAE. ”

Daoud pointed out that the UAE’s leadership in examination and monitoring processes in the list of the world’s safest countries in the face of the “Corona” virus, according to the classification recently issued by the Deep Knowledge Group, made it an inspiring model for the countries of the world in proactive and preparedness to manage the emerging “Corona” crisis, during which it proved that it is capable. To meet this challenge with high efficiency as well as its ability to achieve the highest levels of self-sufficiency, and this is what led those countries to adopt the UAE due to its credibility and reliability of the results achieved in this field.

For his part, Eric Tin Kate, Head of Life Sciences at Global Response Aid, a subsidiary of Agility, said: “We are proud of the confidence that the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has granted to Agility to participate in this important mission .. The common goal and cooperation brings together all parties, starting with the health authorities and customs in the countries sending the samples. In Abu Dhabi, in addition to our partners in the union and the diligent Agility teams on both sides. ”

Eric added: “International cooperation and partnerships between the public and private sectors make the world a safer place in light of the“ Covid-19 ”virus, which represents a fundamental pillar to help us overcome this global health challenge, especially when safe and effective vaccines are available.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UAE has managed to conduct more than 29 million “Covid-19” examinations, which included more than 9.5 million of the country’s population, in addition to developing a global approach based on knowledge and science, which resulted in achieving one of the lowest infection and death rates in the world.





