The result of a positive tie between Al-Jazira and its guest Bani Yas 3-3 yesterday, Thursday, in the “17th round” of the Arab Gulf Football League, preserved the two teams’ preference, after “Abu Dhabi’s pride” held on to the title of the strongest offensive line by reaching “Goal 45”, while The “trilogy” did not prevent the “Al-Samawi” team from preserving the title of strongest defense in the “partnership” with Sharjah, with 17 goals conceded by the two teams.

The “Abu Dhabi Summit” did not deviate from the historical path of the two teams’ confrontations, after Al-Jazeera managed to score a hat-trick against “Al-Samawi”, who did not come out with a clean sheet in all matches against Al-Jazira in the “professional” by receiving 52 goals, and Bani Yas continued a series of positive results “outside his rules.” Not losing for the fifth consecutive match, which is the first time in the team’s career in the league since the 2014-2015 season.