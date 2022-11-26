Doctors at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center successfully performed the first stem cell transplant in the region on a patient suffering from multiple sclerosis, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s position as a center for life sciences and healthcare excellence.

This important achievement in the field of stem cell transplantation, which was achieved within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplantation Programme, highlights significant progress in the field of cellular therapy and the capabilities of regenerative medicine to treat a range of diseases, including cancer and immunological diseases.

The center’s doctors performed the first stem cell transplant on a patient suffering from multiple sclerosis earlier this month, and the patient has since shown significant improvement in her general condition. The treatment that was applied by the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center aims to reset the patient’s immune system and can be used to treat relapses of multiple sclerosis.

The success of the transplantation comes after the pioneering work carried out by the center to support COVID-19 patients during the pandemic period, as Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, praised it for the advanced treatments it provides to these patients, which includes the UAECell19 treatment that the center launched in 2020. It has been used to treat thousands of COVID-19 patients and improve lung capacity.

The Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center was established in 2020 as a comprehensive program to provide adult and pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplantation treatments and advanced cellular therapies, such as adoptive cell transfer known as T-CAR. The program team, in cooperation with the neurology team at The center, the treatment for a multiple sclerosis patient under the supervision of Dr. Fatima Al-Kaabi, program director.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Fatima: “Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center is committed to ensuring that the bone marrow transplant program achieves the highest standards of quality and patient satisfaction at all stages, including treatment, aftercare, and follow-up. With this new treatment, we have succeeded in strengthening our capabilities that aim to improve the quality of life for all.”

For his part, Dr. Yendry Ventura, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, said: “We are very proud of this achievement, thanks to which the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center became the first center in the region to perform a bone marrow transplant in a patient suffering from multiple sclerosis. We are proud to introduce such treatment in Abu Dhabi to save the lives of many patients, thanks to the support of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates and the management of Pure Health.”

Shaista Asif, Chief Operating Officer of Pure Health Group, pointed out that this bone marrow transplant for a patient suffering from multiple sclerosis came at the right time, in conjunction with the UAE’s celebrations of five decades of achievements in several fields under the wise vision of the wise leadership, and added: “ Pure Health and its subsidiaries are committed to raising standards of excellence in healthcare to drive efficiencies in the sector. This is a major step in improving health conditions in the country.”

The stem cell transplant conducted at the Abu Dhabi Medical Services Center is “standard care” and not just a “clinical option”, according to the guidelines of the European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and the American Society of Blood and Marrow Transplantation issued in 2019, which reviewed clinical evidence for transplanting hematopoietic stem cells in patients. Multiple sclerosis patients. It is a recognized and effective treatment for highly active relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. The European Blood and Marrow Transplantation Group supports excellence in science to improve stem cell transplant outcomes, while the American Society of Blood and Marrow Transplantation is dedicated to advancing the science and clinical care of patients requiring blood and marrow transplants.

Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center is a highly specialized healthcare center focusing on cell therapy technologies and regenerative medicine. It was established in March 2019 with the aim of meeting the growing local and regional demand for advanced medical services and the most innovative treatments in the country. The center primarily focuses on manipulating and sorting cells for use in clinical applications, such as regenerative medicine, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and cellular therapies, and continues to provide cutting-edge treatments, such as extracorporeal photopheresis. The center has so far treated 13 cancer patients, as well as a female patient suffering from multiple sclerosis, as part of its Abu Dhabi bone marrow transplant programme.