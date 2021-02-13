The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center continued its success in following up the treatment journey for patients suffering from malignant tumors in the blood .. and provided treatment to six patients suffering from malignant blood tumors, all of whom were in the process of recovery.

This achievement for leukemia patients comes after the successful launch of AD-BMT bone marrow transplantation at the ADSC, which is considered an advance for patients with this type of tumor.

The Marrow Transplant Program was launched last August at the initiative of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) to provide the highest standards of health care for patients with hematomas using the transplantation of hematopoietic stem cells.

The different cases treated were suffering from multiple myeloma, plasma cell leukemia, metastatic B-Cell lymphoma, and Hodgkin’s lymphoma .. The duration of treatment varied for each patient, ranging from 19 days to one month.

The effectiveness of this treatment with its outstanding results has enabled the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) to seek accreditation for the program by international accreditation bodies. The center goes further, as it takes a comprehensive approach to ensure the proper use of technology, activate sustainable and innovative practices, and apply translational research.

The AD-BMT marrow transplant program will continue to accept patients for treatment, and will soon work to raise its absorptive capacity so that it can treat more than one patient at the same time .. The center is also looking forward to treating autoimmune diseases, primary immune deficiency diseases, in addition to other blood diseases.