The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center continued its success in following up the curative journey of patients suffering from blood malignancies.

Treatment was provided to six patients suffering from malignant hematomas, to reach the remission phase within less than 30 days.

The achievement for leukemia patients comes after the successful launch of the AD-BMT bone marrow transplantation at the center, which is considered an advance in treating patients with this type of tumor.

The marrow transplant program was launched last August, at the initiative of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, to provide the highest standards of health care for patients with hematomas, using the transplantation of hematopoietic stem cells.

The different cases treated had multiple myeloma, plasma cell leukemia, metastatic B-Cell lymphoma, and Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The duration of treatment differed for each patient, and ranged between 19 and 30 days.

The effectiveness of this treatment, and its outstanding results, enabled the center to seek accreditation for the program from international accreditation bodies.

The center goes further, as it takes a comprehensive approach to ensure the proper use of technology, the activation of sustainable and innovative practices, and the application of translational research.

The marrow transplant program will continue to accept patients for treatment, and will soon work to raise its absorptive capacity, so that it can treat more than one patient at the same time.

The center also looks forward to treating autoimmune diseases, primary immune deficiency diseases, in addition to other blood diseases.





