Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center embodies the leadership of the UAE in medical research, and the prestigious international position it has reached thanks to the relentless guidance and continuous follow-up by the wise leadership, and the continuous support for investment in medical solutions to current challenges, and the importance of harnessing insights, innovations, advanced technologies and modern scientific concepts on various diseases. And epidemics.

The center was established in March 2019, with the aim of meeting the growing local and regional demand for medical services and treatments of subspecialty, and it is equipped with the latest technologies and the most advanced medical devices in the region, with a team of world-class doctors working with a team of researchers, which makes The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center is the first of its kind in the UAE, as it specializes in providing treatments through stem cell technologies and regenerative medicine. The center also features the most advanced stem cell research in the region.

The center’s specialties include immunology, hematology, clinical stem cell therapy, molecular biology, immunotherapy, orthopedics and urology, as the center collects, prepares, characterizes and stores cell products for clinical application in both regenerative medicine and blood transplantation, and aims to simplify and develop new processes related to treatment. Stem Cells Research.

The center includes a group of laboratories, including: “The stem cell preparation laboratory, which is one of the most advanced cell processing laboratories in the region to provide the best services to patients, in addition to the general laboratory, which is the medical examination laboratory, which provides a comprehensive set of tests consisting of examination procedures. The regular as well as the specialized, while the urology team provides world-class advanced treatments for a group of diseases affecting the urinary system, while the orthopedic team provides advanced medical treatments to solve simple, as well as complex problems in the field of orthopedics and musculoskeletal problems.

Research contributions

The last period witnessed the activation of the role of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center in many health issues. Last November, the center announced the conduct of new clinical trials to evaluate an innovative treatment for patients with diabetes and multiple sclerosis in the UAE, as they are among the biggest health problems in the country. OPERA »for type 1 diabetes

And the experience of “PHOMS” for multiple sclerosis, as these experiments would reveal several treatment alternatives for both diseases and determine the appropriate intervention and treatment method. It will also provide new insights for treating the two diseases and will lead to improving the quality of health care in the UAE and will help raise awareness by following a lifestyle. During the past year, the Bone Marrow Transplant Program was established in Abu Dhabi by the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, in cooperation with Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, as the program relies on stem cells to treat patients suffering from various blood tumors such as multiple myeloma, plasma cell cancer, And B-Cell lymphoma, lymphoma, as well as autoimmune diseases and benign blood diseases such as thalassemia, in addition to other diseases.

Efforts to enhance the country’s medical status (from the source)

Treated 8 patients

Last month, the announcement of the follow-up of the treatment of the first Emirati citizen through the bone marrow transplant program, where eight patients suffering from different types of blood malignancies were successfully treated.

The treatment procedure developed by the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center includes extracting stem cells from the patient’s blood, who then undergoes a high dose of chemotherapy to eliminate all cancer cells and most of the bone marrow, then the extracted stem cells are pumped into the bloodstream, where the destroyed cells are returned. Over a period of two weeks, production of healthy, non-virulent blood cells will resume.

The effectiveness of this treatment with its outstanding results has enabled the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center to seek accreditation by international accreditation bodies, and the center goes further, as it takes a comprehensive approach to ensure the proper use of technology, activate sustainable and innovative practices, and apply translational research.

Treatment and follow-up

The center’s contributions included providing treatment, follow-up and employing stem cells to treat bone and joint diseases, as it currently provides treatment to patients with chronic arthritis, and those who underwent surgery that treats sports injuries, and patients with bone fractures, and senior citizens are the most beneficiaries of this treatment program.

Stem cell therapy provides patients with complicated surgeries that may become more difficult in the presence of accompanying chronic diseases, and also contributes to speeding up the healing of damaged tissues and speed of recovery, as stem cell therapy for joints and bones is a modern international medical method that relieves patients’ suffering, and orthopedics is considered An area of ​​increasing use of stem cell therapy applications is to treat conditions resulting from cell aging or severe and difficult injuries.

Confronting “Covid-19”

The past period witnessed the center’s pioneering contribution during the state’s efforts to confront the repercussions of “Covid-19”, by leading a group of research, projects and medical efforts that strengthened the country’s successes in facing the pandemic, with the presence of an elite of specialized medical cadres, who were keen to employ the latest technologies, And the latest findings of medical science and research to find innovative medical solutions. Since the beginning of the pandemic, during the beginning of last year, the center announced that the capabilities of the center with all its doctors, clinics and laboratories equipped with the latest advanced equipment were placed at the disposal of the state government. A treatment for him, in addition to placing laboratory capabilities, at the government’s disposal to conduct studies and research on immune diseases, genetic studies and immune cells, as well as possible treatment alternatives.

Patented

During the past year, the Ministry of Economy granted the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center a patent for an innovative and promising stem cell treatment for Covid-19 infections. This treatment was developed by a team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center and includes extracting stem cells from the patient’s blood and reinserting them after Activation, where the patent was granted for the innovative method in which stem cells are collected.

During the last period, the center was able to provide treatment to thousands of people infected with the “Covid-19” virus, through a treatment methodology that is based on extracting stem cells from the patient’s blood, and re-entering them into the lungs, after being activated by inhaling them with a fine spray. Thousands of daily checks for “Covid-19”.

The efforts also included the inclusion of the “Helios” device within the center’s medical system, which is an advanced device that will help scientists to enhance the capabilities, capabilities, research and achieve the best results for treating patients infected with the “Covid-19” virus, by measuring flow cytometry, which is a device capable of Counting and classifying the cells of any sample, enabling scientists to quickly and accurately identify individual human cells, allowing them to study and monitor the patient’s immune response to the virus, and to reveal new horizons about the epidemic based on the patient’s defense ability.