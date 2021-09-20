The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, in line with the leadership’s vision on the 50 projects, announced the recruitment of 1,000 citizens to work for it during the next five years, which includes the administrative and medical sector, and the training of Emirati medical cadres.

The center announced its intention to expand the scope of its program to attract and develop Emirati talents with the aim of providing more professional opportunities for the country’s citizens across its various sectors in the United Arab Emirates.

As part of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center’s contribution to the Nafes program, which was launched by the UAE government, the center announced its commitment and participation in implementing a series of initiatives that focus on developing the professional advancement of national cadres with the aim of overcoming obstacles and motivating more citizens of the country to work in the sector. The partnership with the “Nafis” program is a crucial step for the private sector institutions to enhance its contribution to supporting the “50 projects” at the level of the UAE, where all citizens wishing to join the center can submit their requests to the e-mail designated for the initiative: (hr@adscc. ae).

In line with the objectives of the “NAFES” program, which calls on public and private sector institutions to practically contribute to the long-term strengthening and development of the national workforce, the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center will create and develop 1,000 new job opportunities for Emirati citizens wishing to build their career path in the private sector. , during the next five years.

The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, affiliated with the Yas Clinic Group, is a specialized health care center, and in light of its leading position in this field, it focuses on stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine techniques, as well as conducting the latest research on stem cell therapy in the region and the world.

The center was established in March 2019 to meet the growing local and regional demand for medical services and treatments specialized in stem cells, so it was equipped with the latest technologies and the most advanced medical devices in the region. The center’s staff includes a group of the most efficient certified doctors with prestigious international experiences, and they work alongside a team of specialized researchers from around the world. Specialties offered include: Immunology, Hematology, Stem Cell Therapy, Molecular Biology, Orthopedics and Urology, among others.

Primarily, the center focuses on the extraction, processing, characterization and storage of stem cells for use in medical treatments in both regenerative medicine and blood transplantation. It also aims to simplify and develop the processes related to stem cell treatments and related research, in order to serve the needs of the team of specialized doctors, and enable them to refer patients to the center from other hospitals and centers in the region.



