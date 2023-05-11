The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center hosted an official delegation from Indiana University Hospital Health, which is one of the largest and most comprehensive academic healthcare systems in the United States of America, in the presence of senior officials from both sides. The delegation was received by Dr. Yendry Ventura, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, and Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, while the Indiana University Health delegation included Dr. Mohammed Al-Haddad, Head of International Operations, and Dr. Raafat Abu Nour, Head of the Department of Multiple Myeloma, and a number of doctors and researchers.
This visit comes within the framework of the ongoing cooperation between the two parties since their signing of a memorandum of understanding in 2020, which supports the strategic vision of the center and its ambition to enhance the health care system in the United Arab Emirates and the region, by providing unique medical services supported by manufacturing capabilities, clinical trials and research, and benefiting From the expertise of Indiana University Hospital Health.
Cooperation between the two sides continues through a number of projects. Including medical education, training courses, clinical research projects and international publications. Indiana University Health Hospital also provided full support, recommendations and advisory services during the development and launch of the bone marrow transplantation program at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center.
Dr. Yendry Ventura said: “The cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center and Indiana University Health Hospital over the past two years makes us feel very proud, as the combined experiences of the two institutions have had a great impact in raising the standards of bone marrow transplantation in the region. Such partnerships paved the way for us to obtain accreditation (the center Distinguished in bone marrow transplantation in the emirate) from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.
He added, “This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing healthcare and improving health services provided to patients. We are very proud of this global partnership, not only in the field of medical research and experiments, but also in the field of medical care, which has had a significant impact, especially in the field of stem cell therapy and bone marrow transplantation.”
For his part, Dr. Mohammed Al-Haddad said: “Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center’s exceptional level of expertise and infrastructure has made it a key player in advancing research and providing outstanding patient care in the Middle East, as we have seen how its highly effective policies ensure the highest quality of care. Medical, and how its workers translate the center’s vision into actions that conform to international standards. We are honored to cooperate with the experienced and distinguished team of the center, and we are confident in the capabilities of its members to make a positive impact in the lives of their patients.”
For his part, Dr. Raafat Abu Nour said: “Our partnership will continue to support the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, to conduct more clinical research and explore innovative solutions in bone marrow transplantation, and to obtain additional international accreditations, in light of our joint commitment to the development of medical education, research, innovation and clinical care.” on a global scale.”
The visit was followed by several meetings between members of the medical team, researchers and physicians in the two institutions, as well as a tour of the laboratories of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center and its latest integrated facilities for clinical health services in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi.
