The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center has successfully performed the first ovarian freezing procedure in the UAE for a 7-year-old girl who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, in cooperation with ART Fertility Clinics.

The sick child, who suffers from a form of blood cancer, faced a challenging journey after trying to treat her with chemotherapy and traditional treatments, and her condition later stabilized thanks to the treatment directed at cancer cells.

Paediatric hematologists at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre decided to perform a bone marrow transplant on her, and her partially identical brother donated.

A team of specialist doctors at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center proactively directed the cryopreservation of the child’s ovarian tissue with the consent of her family and in cooperation with ART Fertility Clinics, due to the potential future risks to fertility due to the high dose of chemotherapy and full-body radiation required before the bone marrow transplant.

During surgery, the little girl’s ovaries were removed and transported to ART Fertility Clinics in Abu Dhabi for treatment and cryopreservation.

This advanced technique involved cutting ovarian tissue into thin slices and then processing them to protect the cells from damage during the freezing process.

The tissue was then slowly cooled and stored at very low temperatures in liquid nitrogen, at around -196 degrees Celsius (-320.8 degrees Fahrenheit), with the aim of preserving it for at least 20 years, with the possibility of re-implanting it in the future to increase the patient’s fertility and enhance her ability to bear children.

Freezing ovarian tissue is one of the modern technologies worldwide, which provides promising potential that may achieve results that are reflected in preserving fertility in the future, in the event that the ovary is affected by chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

Dr. Rashid Obaid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Health Workforce Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi has been able to achieve important accomplishments that contribute to enhancing the health and safety of community members in the emirate and around the world.”

“These achievements come thanks to the ambitious strategies of its health system, its advanced infrastructure, and its experienced and efficient workforce,” he added.

“This achievement represents a major advance in the treatment of pediatric tumors and fertility preservation, and is in line with our vision to be a leader in providing comprehensive, patient-centered care for bone marrow transplant patients within the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program,” said Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center.

“Ovarian freezing in such a case provides alternative solutions for female cancer patients, whether before or after puberty, whose treatments may affect fertility and ability to reproduce in the future, as well as males after puberty, while scientific studies continue to confirm the possibility of applying suitable solutions for male children before puberty,” she added.

Ovarian preservation was incorporated into the patient’s overall treatment plan, which included intensive chemotherapy and radiation therapy prior to the bone marrow transplant, which was necessary to treat her leukemia. Three months after the transplant, the patient was in remission, and her options for future childbearing were preserved.

This achievement highlights the pivotal role played by the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center in developing healthcare capabilities regionally, especially in the research and applications of cell therapies in various medical fields, including oncology, blood diseases and reproductive health.

“Our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center on the baby’s treatment plan demonstrates the importance of combining expertise from different medical specialties to achieve the best outcomes for patients,” said Homan Fatemi, Medical Director of ART Fertility Clinics Group.