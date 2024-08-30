The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center has successfully performed the first ovarian freezing procedure in the UAE for a seven-year-old Emirati girl who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The achievement reflects the center’s commitment to providing the best possible treatments for patients, and enhancing their health through the comprehensive innovative care it provides in oncology and bone marrow transplantation. It also highlights the importance of cooperation between the relevant health authorities and their role in providing comprehensive health care.

The little girl, who suffers from a form of blood cancer, faced a challenging journey after trying to treat her with chemotherapy and conventional treatments.

Her condition later stabilized thanks to targeted cancer cell therapy.

In order to cure her, pediatric hematologists at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center decided to perform a bone marrow transplant, and her partially identical brother donated to her.

Due to the potential future risks to fertility resulting from the high dose of chemotherapy and whole-body radiation required prior to the bone marrow transplant, a team of specialist doctors at the center proactively directed the cryopreservation of the child’s ovarian tissue with the consent of her family, in cooperation with ART Fertility Clinics.

During surgery, the baby’s ovary was removed and transferred for cryopreservation.

The advanced technique involved cutting ovarian tissue into thin slices and then treating it to protect the cells from damage during freezing. The tissue was then slowly cooled and stored at very low temperatures, in liquid nitrogen at around -196 degrees Celsius (-320.8 degrees Fahrenheit), with the aim of preserving it for at least 20 years, with the possibility of re-implanting it in the future to increase the patient’s fertility and enhance her ability to bear children.

Freezing ovarian tissue is one of the modern technologies worldwide that provides promising potential that may achieve results that are reflected in preserving fertility in the future if the ovary is affected by chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

Dr. Rashid Obaid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Health Workforce Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, stressed that such achievements are the result of the collective efforts and joint work of healthcare providers in the emirate, and their continued commitment to providing healthcare according to best practices and the highest levels of quality.

Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Executive Director of Medical Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, explained that ovarian freezing in such a case provides alternative solutions for female cancer patients, whether before or after puberty, as their treatments may affect their fertility and ability to reproduce in the future, as well as for males after puberty, while scientific studies continue to confirm the possibility of applying suitable solutions for male children before puberty.