Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Sports Channels, affiliated with Abu Dhabi Media Network, revealed its programming schedule for the preliminary period before the launch of the ADNOC Professional League competitions on August 23, which includes a distinguished package of live, diverse and analytical programs, special dialogues and distinguished sports interviews.

The special programming session will start airing today and will continue until August 22, in a move that will allow football fans the opportunity to follow their favorite teams’ preparations, and understand the playing strategies and preparations for the new football season, through exclusive interviews with coaches, players and sports analysts, field reports from the teams’ camps and other segments that enhance the audience’s levels of interaction, enthusiasm and anticipation.

Live programs

The “Kick-Off” programme monitors the ambitions and dreams of two of the 14 teams preparing to participate in the anticipated football race, by hosting club officials, coaches, players and specialist analysts from Abu Dhabi Sports Channels, and monitoring all news related to the teams’ preparations, contracts and approved formations during the season, in a distinguished live meeting that includes various internal and field reports, and is shown at 21:00 UAE time.

Sports Dialogues

In each episode of the “Technical Dialogue” program, Abu Dhabi Sports Channels presents a special interview with the league’s team coaches. The dialogue, which airs at 19:45 UAE time, focuses on evaluating the performance in the previous season, preparations for the next stage, the features of the upcoming season, aspects of the competition’s differences in this stage, and other topics.

The “Technical Director” program, at 16:30 UAE time, reviews the technical details of each team, as it hosts two guests from the technical staff to discuss the ideas of the technical director of each team and his preferred playing styles, and they discuss the new playing elements in each team with the participation of an elite group of football specialists.

Meanwhile, the “Dialogue with the President” program conducts special interviews with the heads of the football companies of the 14 clubs participating in the league this season or their representatives, in order to evaluate the club’s performance last season, its ambitions for the upcoming season, and the additions and updates that were implemented this season to enter the competition strongly. It is shown twice at 19:00 and 15:00 UAE time.

backstage

Abu Dhabi Sports Channels offers viewers the opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of their favorite teams’ training sessions. Each episode of the “Camp” program, which airs at 15:30 and 20:30 UAE time, monitors the training sessions of the 14 teams and their preparations to participate in the league competitions, to shed light on the training, nutritional patterns followed, the stages of player recovery, training lectures and the entertainment aspect of the camp. It also reviews various interviews with all members of the medical, administrative and technical staff, and sheds light on the levels of performance and players through an interesting analytical presentation.