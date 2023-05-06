Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Aref Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, announced the continuation of the partnership with the Egyptian Football Association, and that Abu Dhabi will host the “Egyptian Super” championship with its new system in October or November next, provided that 4 Egyptian teams participate in the tournament.

Al-Awani said, in statements after the super meeting that brought together Al-Ahly and Pyramids: “The scene was wonderful, and the fans enjoyed and entertained everyone in this wonderful way in the stands.”

He added, “Our partnership with our brothers in Egypt continues, and we are keen to continue it in the coming years, due to the great successes achieved on the ground by hosting this tournament.”

He continued, “A proposal was made to change the format of the tournament and the participation of four clubs, especially since the event is large and must be renewed continuously for the sake of continued success.”

He stressed that the Council communicated with the partners here in the Emirates, who affirmed their support for the idea that the tournament would be like an Egyptian week in Abu Dhabi and not just one match, especially since the past six editions have achieved unparalleled successes.

Al-Awani thanked everyone for contributing to the event’s exit in this dazzling way, especially on the public level, especially since the stands of Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium were like the artistic painting drawn.

For his part, Mahmoud Al-Khatib, President of Al-Ahly Club, extended his sincere thanks and greetings to the sister country of the Emirates for hosting the Super Match and its exit in a more than wonderful way, as usual, pointing to the depth of the close historical relations that bind the Egyptian and Emirati peoples, and the establishment of Egyptian sporting events on the stadiums of the sister Emirates is a matter of pleasure. All Egyptians, and translates the spirit of friendliness and love between two brotherly countries that have strong bonds throughout history.

Al-Khatib congratulated Al-Ahly players and their technical, administrative and medical staff on the occasion of winning the Super Cup for the thirteenth time, praising the outstanding performance of the players, their high spirit and their determination to win and make their fans happy, who deserve congratulations and salutes, especially those who were present at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, and were keen to support the team all the time. And she had a big role in getting the championship.

Al-Ahly President affirmed his appreciation for the effort and focus exerted by the players and their technical, administrative and medical staff to achieve victories and preserve Al-Ahly’s position in all forums.

He said that obtaining the Super Championship is a step in a long journey this season that requires continuous solidarity and double effort to achieve all goals at all levels.

