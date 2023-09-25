Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced the launch of the first edition of the “Baha Abu Dhabi Challenge 2023-2024”, in cooperation with the Emirates Motorsport and Motorcycle Organization, to provide the opportunity for fans and enthusiasts of motor sports to participate and compete within the highest standards of security and safety, and within the Council’s plans and endeavors to develop the capabilities and skills of athletes in various fields. Types of sports.

The community challenge is being held under the umbrella of “Abu Dhabi 360”, the initiative that encourages society to make sport a way of daily life, and in 4 stages, the first and second before the end of the year 2023, and the third and fourth in early 2024 before the expected date of the Abu Dhabi Desert Rally.

The first stage of the “Baha Abu Dhabi Challenge” will start on October 14 in the Sweihan Hills area, with a distance ranging between 100-120 km, for the categories of cars and motorcycles.

For his part, Arif Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, stressed the importance of translating the council’s vision and ideas into reality, by announcing a new community championship, which provides the opportunity for fans and enthusiasts of motor and speed sports to compete within a safe atmosphere, following the highest safety standards.

Al Awani said: “We are happy to announce the opening of participation in the Baha Abu Dhabi Challenge series for the 2023-2024 season, which will be held in 4 stages, to reflect the extent of our interest in developing the capabilities and skills of local drivers, and refining them in preparation for participating in major international events, whether inside or outside the Emirates.

For his part, Khalid bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Emirates Motor and Motorcycle Organization, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in a new community project, which will have the greatest impact in developing the capabilities of local drivers, and honing their skills, to reach regional, international and global participations.”

Through its organization of the “Baha Abu Dhabi Challenge,” the Council provides the opportunity to register for participants at reduced fees, a camp for participants, and designated places for public viewing for all family members.

The top three winners in the Baha Abu Dhabi Challenge series in the car and motorcycle categories will be crowned with cups and medals, in addition to financial prizes. The two best UAE nationals in the car and motorcycle categories will also receive the necessary support to participate in the upcoming Abu Dhabi Desert Rally in February 2024.