Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Awareness and education is the most important characteristic of the activities and activities of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council during the month of fasting, and in addition to its various daily paragraphs through its platforms on social media, the Council organizes many lectures and workshops in which specialists deal with aspects related to sports and health.

This comes within the framework of the council’s societal role, and its keenness on caring for citizens and residents, and educating the community through intensive activity “remotely”, as well as organizing specialized courses for girls and young people to make them aware of the importance of exercising before and after breakfast and introducing the benefits of physical activity during fasting, and the impact it can have. On human health and well-being.

As part of the Ramadan activity, the Council organized a “remote” lecture presented by Areen Abu Hijleh, the supervisor of health programs at the Special Olympics and a nutritionist, and a lecture on “advice and tips for a healthy Ramadan in the time of the Corona pandemic”, presented by Dr. Aisha Al Dhaheri, Head of Health Promotion Department – Abu Dhabi Public Health Center.

The list also includes many lectures aimed at contributing to enhancing the definition of the importance of sport and nutrition for human health, as the Council continues its awareness-raising programs on a daily basis, such as introducing the importance of diversifying food to raise immunity, as there is no single magic food capable of strengthening and raising the efficiency of the immune system, as well as The definition of how to burn calories from Ramadan sweets, and the type of physical activity that helps with that, as well as the importance of drinking water in abundance during the period between Iftar and Suhoor.

In terms of training programs, the council opened the door for registration for two sports sessions for females and males during the month of Ramadan, provided that the girls ’course is devoted to the age group of« 10 to 13 years »on martial arts, and the focus is on teaching self-defense skills and raising the level of physical fitness, which contributes In enhancing self-confidence, and the ability to perform new skills, the course program content includes, the basics of Taekwondo, flexibility in kicks, speed in Taekwondo, the basics of defense, balance and flexibility, teaching day, basics of attack, agility in Taekwondo.

As for the male course, it is devoted to the age group from “14 to 18 years old” and is titled “Every Day a Challenge”. Its program contains different and varied challenges for physical fitness, which contributes to creating a spirit of challenge and competition among the participants in the program, which includes: balance, compatibility, strength, Speed, flexibility, endurance, agility, recreational challenges, innovation challenges.