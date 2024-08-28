Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Sports Club women’s football team maintained its chances of winning the Asian qualification card over the teams in Group One, which is currently hosted by the Saudi Al-Nasr Club, after its difficult victory over the Myanmar team, Myawaddy, with a clean goal scored by substitute player Fatima Al-Marzouqi in the 83rd minute, in the second round matches of Group One competitions in its preliminary round of the AFC Women’s Champions League for the 2024-2025 season in its first edition.

The difficult victory came in the match that took place between the two teams today at the (First Park) stadium at King Saud University in Riyadh, leaving the anticipated final match between the Abu Dhabi Sports Team and the Saudi Al-Nasr Team, the home team and the fans, next Saturday, at the conclusion of the first group qualifiers, to determine the qualification cards.

The match witnessed the brilliance of Abu Dhabi goalkeeper Maha Al Balushi, who saved several dangerous balls, while the crossbar, the post and the Myanmar goalkeeper denied the Abu Dhabi Club team 3 goals, confirmed by the header of the Nepalese Rika Poudel, and the shots of Aisha Hamidash. The team missed the efforts of its distinguished midfielder, Iqina Tetteh, who scored her team’s first goal against the Laos champion due to injury.

With the victory, the Abu Dhabi team raised its score to 6 points before meeting the Saudi Al-Nasr team. The match was managed by the Korean crew consisting of Cham Ying-ji in the field, with the assistance of her compatriot Lee So-bin, the Jordanian Sabreen Awad, and her compatriot Israa Mahmoud as the fourth referee at the end of the match.