Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Suhail Al-Arifi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, confirmed that the preparations for the Egyptian Super, which brings together the two poles of Egyptian football, Zamalek, the league champion, and Al-Ahly, the cup champion, are going well.

He said: We are always happy and happy to host the Egyptian football tournament in Abu Dhabi, the capital of world sports, stressing that everyone in the Emirates enjoys this wonderful atmosphere, especially the Egyptian brothers who have always used us to draw mass paintings in the stands in the various versions that were held before.

And he continued: The public has become accustomed to Abu Dhabi hosting this great event, and everyone has become self-righteous by repeating the hosting annually in order to see the two great teams here. Certainly, the sports partnership between the two countries is not far from the distinguished partnership in everything, especially since the UAE and Egypt are setting an example. In solidarity and Arab integration in all fields, pointing out that each person doubles his efforts in order for the Egyptian Super to come out in a manner that suits him and that the fans of the two teams in the great Arab world are accustomed to.

With regard to the tickets for the match, Al-Arifi confirmed that they were completely sold out, which confirms the value of the match and the desire of the fans of the two poles to be in the heart of the great event and celebrate the various events.

On the other hand, the delegation of the two teams arrives today in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in preparation for the upcoming meeting, as the Zamalek mission arrives at four in the morning via Abu Dhabi Airport, while the Al-Ahly mission arrives at three thirty in the afternoon.

The School of Art and Engineering delegation is staying at the Park Rotana Hotel, while the Red Genie delegation is staying at the Marriott Hotel, Al Forsan Resort, in Khalifa City.

The two teams will engage in only two trainings before here in the Emirates, with the last training for each of them on Thursday evening at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Al Jazira Club, which will be the scene of the big event next Friday evening.