Abu Dhabi Sports Club aspires to book a ticket to qualify for the second stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League, when it meets Saudi Al-Nasr in the third and decisive round of the preliminary round qualifiers next Saturday. The anticipated match will be held at Al-Nasr Stadium in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, at 8:15 pm.

The decisive final match between the two leading teams is of special importance, after Abu Dhabi Sports Club defeated Myanmar’s Myawaddy with a goal by substitute player Fatima Al Marzouqi, which is the second win for the UAE women’s football representative in the first group qualifiers, while Al Nasr also achieved its second win against Young Elephants from Laos with a score of 3-0 at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh (Al-Awal Park). The goals were scored by the French player of Algerian origin, Lina Bousahah, and the dangerous new Congolese, Ruth Kibui, in the 37th and 39th minutes, while the distinguished Tanzanian striker, Clara Luvanga, added the third goal in the 52nd minute.

With his victory, Al-Nasr raised its score to 6 points without conceding a goal in the two matches, topping the group standings on goal difference from Abu Dhabi Sports, to keep the decision and snatch the Asian qualification card after Saturday’s summit.