Today, in our beloved capital, the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, which was launched under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and with wide and high-quality international participation confirms the high status of the Emirates and has become a global platform for dialogues aimed at achieving all that is good for humanity and finding solutions to challenges. facing humanity, and it is also on a date next year with a high-level international conference to reach realistic approaches to the risks of climate change by hosting the “COP 28” conference.

The Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue came to formulate new international policies for the sector and lead a global dialogue on its most important challenges, consolidating the UAE’s position as a major global destination in space science and projects. on its present and future.

The young Emirati space experience is proceeding at a confident pace with initiatives that confirmed that the historic achievement of sending the “Probe of Hope” to Mars will not be the only or the last for a country whose ambitions have no limits that believe that “science is the path to renaissance and development”, continuing its efforts among the leading countries in space science at the global level. It provides great services to humanity and sends “a positive message from the Arab region about the ability of the Arabs to actively engage in the march of modern science, and to compete in the field of global progress in one of its most delicate and complex fields, which is the field of space.”

The UAE is strengthening its position in the space sector, based on the remarkable contributions that were established by the Council of Ministers’ approval of the UAE’s national space policy, which owns 19 orbital satellites and more than 10 space objects, and embraces 50 international and emerging space companies and facilities, and there are more than 3,000 workers, engineers and experts working in the sector and 4 Emirati astronauts, in addition to 5 research centers for space sciences and 3 universities to train national cadres. It is the fifth country in the world to succeed in reaching the orbit of Mars for the first time, via the “Probe of Hope” in February 2021.

The volume of total spending on the space economy is estimated at about 4 billion dirhams, while the value of commercial spending in the UAE space sector has reached about 11 billion dirhams over the past few years. And it established a national fund to support the sector with a value of 3 billion dirhams. Numbers and initiatives that confirm the Emirati leadership of a country whose ambitions embrace planets and galaxies, and awaiting more.