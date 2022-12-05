Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and in the presence of the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate witnessed Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the official opening of the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, the first of its kind in the world, which was launched yesterday, organized by the Emirates Space Agency, with the participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Defense.

The Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue continues for two days at the ADNOC Business Center, with the participation of more than 300 decision-makers, representatives of space agencies, ministers and international specialized companies from more than 47 countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE, in light of its pioneering global achievements in the space sector, was keen to organize this global event in order to develop innovative global strategies in the field of space exploration and to crystallize fruitful and constructive international cooperation in this sector, which It is directly related to the promotion of sustainable development and development in many sectors.

His Highness praised the three main topics that the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue focuses on, which are the sustainability of space, ease of access to it, and enhancing its security, noting that this global event also focuses on an important axis, which is strengthening the role of the private sector in the field of space exploration and development.

While the Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, Sarah Al-Amiri, affirmed that recognizing the climate change crisis is the best way to unify global efforts to solve this crisis through knowledge and technological cooperation, stressing during her opening speech to the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, yesterday, on That in light of the new reality in which 70 countries have the ability to use space, there is no excuse for anyone to be late to participate in facing the challenges posed by the new space age.

While the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Advanced Science and Technology Affairs and Chairman of the United Nations Committee for the Peaceful Use of Outer Space, Imran Sharaf, explained that the UAE’s entry into the world of space was aimed at supporting science and humanity and not to challenge and show off, stressing that the UAE did not start its space mission from scratch, but rather launched Where the others ended up.

The first edition of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, the first of its kind in the world, is organized by the Emirates Space Agency, with the participation of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Defense, over two days, with the wide participation of more than 300 decision makers and representatives of space agencies, ministers and international specialized companies from more than 47 countries. And those who seek to develop model policies at the state level, in a way that consolidates the promotion of cooperation in the use of outer space, for the benefit of people, in addition to developing public and private programs and initiatives in this context.

The activities of the first day of the dialogue began with an opening speech delivered by Sarah Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, during which she expressed her happiness and welcome to the wide global participation in the activities of the first Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, stressing that the participants in this event have become part of the process It will have a very beneficial effect on the global space sector.

Al-Amiri said: “The world is on the cusp of the space age, but entry will not be in the blink of an eye, and during the next two days we will have a tremendous opportunity to examine, define and search for potential solutions to some of the challenges facing the space sector, and I believe that some challenges can be existential for our peaceful and cooperative exploration.” The limitless potential of space, especially since the impact of these challenges will go beyond the space sector, and will have the potential to affect the daily lives of people around the world.

She added, “The Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue constitutes a global platform emanating from the Emirates to reflect the great confidence in the capabilities of our country, which considers space science a main pillar for achieving sustainable development and building a better future for future generations. The dialogue also aims to accelerate the pace of cooperation between the various parties in the space sector, especially since technology will be Crucial in future efforts aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change, but we must first recognize the climate change crisis because the global awareness of the fundamental impact represented by climate change makes uniting efforts imperative to solve this crisis through knowledge and technological cooperation.

The minister stressed that international cooperation is crucial for the peaceful exploration of space and benefiting from its unlimited potential, pointing out that with the world moving from bipolarity in a previous historical period to a new reality in which 70 countries have the ability to use space, there is no excuse for anyone to be late. Participate in the challenges presented by the new space age.

She explained that the role of the private sector is extremely important in achieving the sustainability of space, and that the Abu Dhabi Dialogue plays a major role in this context. For future generations, stressing that this dialogue represents an important opportunity to develop partnerships in the space sector, enhance global cooperation in all areas related to space and promote sustainable economic development, which is reflected in the main objectives of the dialogue to come up with a unified vision to support space programs.

She said, “The UAE’s hosting of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue consolidates the great confidence that the world places in the capabilities of national cadres, and reflects the extent of the contributions that national projects add in the space sector to serve humanity and benefit the global scientific community.”

The dialogue activities began with a discussion session titled “The Impact of Space on the Geopolitical Situation”, in which the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Advanced Science and Technology Affairs, Chairman of the United Nations Committee for the Peaceful Use of Outer Space, Imran Sharaf, and the founder and president of “Geoplutical Futures”, George Friedman, and Director of Strategy, Technology and Arms Control Program of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Berlin, William Albercke, President of the Royal Aeronautical Society, Peter Round, and Associate Dean for Public Policy, School of Engineering, University College London, Professor Neil Morrisetti.

Sharaf stressed, during the session moderated by BBC journalist Stephen Saccor, that the UAE’s experience in the field of space was based on transparency to review the roadmap for the program for the space sector, indicating that the UAE’s entry into the world of space was aimed at supporting science and humanity and not to challenge. and review.

Sharaf said: “Because we aimed to sincerely serve humanity, experienced countries cooperated with us, and then our mission was easier and faster than others. Zero, but started from where the others left off ».

6 dialogue sessions

The first day of the dialogue witnessed six dialogue sessions that discussed the effects of space on the geopolitical situation, ensuring the security of the assets of the national space sector, space exploration alliances, the role of foreign policy in enabling space diplomacy and international cooperation, sustainability in space versus space sustainability, and the growing role of the private sector in development and exploration. for the field of space.