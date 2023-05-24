Abu Dhabi Ship Building Company, a subsidiary of the Edge Group, a leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refitting and conversion of marine and commercial vessels, today announced the launch of a 92-meter fast cruiser designed by the company in the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi-based company announced this during the Langkawi International Aeronautics and Space Exhibition – Lima 2023, which will be held in Malaysia until May 27.

Designed, built and equipped for a wide range of coastal missions, the dynamic multi-field boat features a helipad and hangar, the ability to command drone operations, two rigid-hulled inflatable boats, various combat and electronic warfare systems, and a wide range of countermeasures.

It possesses various features of stealth and ballistic protection, thus providing advanced monitoring and protection capabilities across the fields of air, sea and electronic warfare on the near-shore battlefields.

David Massey, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ship Building, said: “The presentation of the 92-meter cruiser on the occasion of the launch of the Lima exhibition represents an important achievement for us, as we reaffirm our commitment to the markets of the Southeast Asian region and diversify our product portfolio to deal with the challenges of the Navy and Coast Guard across “The company is making qualitative progress in designing, building and exporting world-class ships in cooperation with its strategic partners. Through this participation, we look forward to showcasing the company’s capabilities and interacting with potential customers during the Lima exhibition.”

Equipped with CODAD diesel engines, the cruiser achieves a top speed of 28 knots and a maximum range of over 4,500 nautical miles at cruising speed.

Participants and visitors of the Lima 2023 exhibition can visit the Edge (A07) booth inside the Masuri International Exhibition Center on the Malaysian island of Langkawi.