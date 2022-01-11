Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has adopted a new structure for tourism licensing fees in the emirate, with a ceiling of 1,000 dirhams annually for license fees, in support of the development and prosperity of the tourism sector by stimulating existing companies and projects, and attracting new investments to establish their businesses in the emirate.

This initiative, which begins in January, aims to enhance the capital’s leadership in leisure and cultural tourism, meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions and business events at the regional and international levels. It also falls within the strategy of the Abu Dhabi government and the vision of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, which aims to sustain the steady growth of the tourism and hospitality sector in the emirate, and establish its position as a preferred destination for visitors and attractive for investments.

The new structure gives a strong boost to the tourism sector after the challenges it has faced over the past 18 months, by setting comprehensive fixed costs instead of the variable fee system currently adopted based on the nature and size of the commercial activity, and it also covers fees due to many concerned government agencies, including: This includes the Department of Economic Development, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry membership fees, and the certificate of conformity issuance fees.

Moreover, the new licensing structure for practicing tourism activities covers some of the regulatory fees in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as the value of the final revised fees is determined by the type of business activity. In general, business owners enjoy a reduction of approximately 90% of the total licensing costs.

Hamad Mohammed Al Suwaidan, Director of the Monitoring and Licensing Department at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “The adoption of a new licensing fee structure reflects our continuous support for partners and entities operating in the tourism sector, as entrepreneurs wishing to establish new companies or expand their existing tourism activities in the tourism sector benefit from this initiative. Abu Dhabi. It also gives investors confidence that we are dedicated to helping drive the growth and prosperity of their businesses by creating innovative solutions that meet their needs and meet their aspirations. This initiative contributes to enhancing the competitive elements of the business environment in the emirate and attracting new investments, in conjunction with the consolidation of Abu Dhabi’s leadership on the map of the world’s favorite tourism, culture and entertainment destinations.”

It is noteworthy that the application of fixed fees for licensing activity in all sectors helps enhance transparency and reduce administrative challenges facing investors, and supports the efforts of government departments to provide an ideal business environment for the private sector, with a focus on small and medium companies.