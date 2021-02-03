The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in Abu Dhabi announced the adoption of a preventive health protocol for the school community, which will be applied until the end of the current school year, and students of all school levels have been received in the emirate’s schools from February 14, while schools sent text messages to students’ families, confirming This includes the commencement of work and planning for the students’ return to the classroom, with the requirement to present a negative PCR test result to students from the age of 12 years and over.

The committee affirmed that the option of “remote education” will continue to be available to parents until the end of the school year, noting that 60% of academic and administrative staff received the first dose of the “Covid-19” vaccine during a 10-day campaign, while vaccination will continue for all eligible groups in the coming weeks. .

In detail, private schools in Abu Dhabi reported that they had received assurances from the Department of Education and Knowledge to start planning for the return of hybrid education, and to receive students in school classes starting from February 14th, indicating that students, from the seventh grade and over (from 12 years and over), will be You need to present a negative BCR test result.

The department called on students’ families to adhere to the education model they chose at the beginning of the semester, pointing out that it allowed students with chronic medical conditions to return to school, provided they present a certificate from the doctor stating that he is medically fit to return to school, and a form of pledge to recognize potential risks to the student, signed by the guardian His command.

In the guide for parents to return to school in 2021, the department indicated that it is working intensively with schools, parents, teachers and those concerned in federal authorities, to develop guidelines and precautionary measures to ensure that students return to their schools safely, as it aims through the guide to provide their parents with the necessary information to prepare them to return to Schools.

The department had announced, before the start of the second semester, raising the class’s capacity from 15 students in the first semester to 30 students during the current semester, with a commitment to leave a distance of 1.5 meters between students, and to wear masks for students in the first grade and above, noting Until kindergarten students who have been distributed into groups, the number of children in each group should not exceed a maximum of 10 children.

She explained that kindergarten students who receive their education in regular classes (not within groups), the maximum number of students allowed in each class is 25 students, taking into account leaving a distance of 1.5 between each student to limit the spread of infection with the “Covid-19” virus. At school.

The department also emphasized that the capacity of school buses should not exceed 66% depending on the type of vehicle, so that 18 students take buses, which have a total capacity of 28 students, while 22 students take buses, which have a total capacity of 33 students, and take buses. It has a total capacity of 61 students, 35 students, with adjacent seats remaining empty to ensure physical distancing.

Pledge

The Department of Education and Knowledge affirmed the necessity to sign a commitment form provided by schools, which ensures that the child’s temperature is measured daily, does not send him to school if he shows any of the symptoms of “Covid-19”, and reminds the child of the precautionary measures that must be adhered to, and wearing a mask, washing hands and sterilizing them constantly, In addition to avoiding sharing items with others.

“Emergencies and Crises”:

– «Continued availability of (distance education) option until the end of the current school year.

60%

From the educational staff, they received the Corona vaccination.

– The Department called on students’ families to adhere to the education model they chose at the beginning of the semester.





