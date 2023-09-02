The Department of Education and Knowledge identified six risks that private schools must protect students from, and obligated them to take measures, steps and procedures to ensure that students in or outside the school during school activities, and during their movement, are not exposed to any danger or harm, noting that the school administration is required to ensure supervision of students 45 minutes before school starts, and 90 minutes after it ends, while the guardian bears responsibility for his children outside these two times.

The risks that schools must protect students from (listed by the department in the student protection policy) included exploitation, violence, physical abuse, sexual assault, verbal insult, moral threat, or abuse of any kind, stressing the student’s right to be In a safe school environment free from any form of abuse.

The department emphasized that the responsibility for protecting and caring for students rests entirely with the schools, whether while they are within their walls, or when moving to and from them, in the event that school transportation is used.

She said that she must take all possible measures to prevent any form of exploitation, abuse, persecution and humiliation, and any other threat, danger or harm, whether physical, sexual or moral.

She added that the school administration should adopt a positive and safe environment, which includes the school care system, students’ personal and educational needs, and their rights and responsibilities, in line with the behavior the school expects from students.

The department called on private schools to prepare a policy for the protection of students, and to implement it, pointing out that this policy should be a reference for the measures and procedures taken by schools to protect students from any form of assault or harm, provided that it includes the safety of buildings, transportation, school activities, health, care and well-being for students. Students’ behavior and discipline, and the confidentiality of their personal data.

The department stated that the policy should also include the security of school information technology systems, supervision of students during the school day and in related school activities, and school counseling and support services that enable students to turn to a trusted career counselor or social worker, in addition to procedures for reporting to parents. The Order, the Council and other relevant government agencies for any incident affecting the security of students.

The department demanded that the policy stipulate the confidentiality of reports and investigations related to incidents of ill-treatment of students, reports of related dealings with the department and relevant government agencies, the provision of continuous training related to first aid, and the dissemination of knowledge in everything related to health, safety and prevention. So that all school employees know what they must do, and what they should look for regarding the safety and security of students, and communicate with students and their families to hear their opinions, in addition to continuous awareness of parents, and clarify the responsibilities and roles shared between the home and the school with regard to protecting their children.

Incident reporting

The Department of Education and Knowledge obligated private schools to conduct a comprehensive investigation into incidents of mistreatment that students may be subjected to, including exploitation, violence, physical abuse, sexual abuse, or any verbal insult, moral threat or abuse of any kind, and to submit a report thereon immediately.

In the event that any such incident is proven or suspected, the school principal is responsible for taking immediate measures to protect all parties, in addition to terminating the service of any employee as soon as he is found guilty by the competent authorities of mistreating students.