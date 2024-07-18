Izmir (Union)

The Abu Dhabi Modern Sailing Team won a silver medal on the first day of the Optimist Activation Championship, which is being held in the city of Izmir in Turkey, with the participation of 28 sailors from the Emirates and Turkey. Abdullah Al Zubaidi achieved second place after the start of 6 races in the individual category, which witnessed strong competition, and the rivalry was present throughout the stages of the race.

The championship continues on Friday with the team category, in which the Abu Dhabi Modern Sailing Team and various sailing teams participate, in the Izmir region, where the competition is held on the Safrisa Beach, overlooking the Aegean Sea, under the supervision of the Turkish Tilç Yal Can Kulevi Club.

It is worth noting that there are more than 65 clubs specialized in modern sailing throughout Türkiye.

The Abu Dhabi team started a training camp in Izmir on July 5, and will continue until the 20th of the same month, benefiting from participating in the activation tournament that comes as part of the preparation program in Turkey.

The average age of the participants in the Optimist category is from 9 to 15 years old, and it is a preparation for the champions to participate later in larger categories, and reach the Olympic categories.

For his part, Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Head of the Academy Department at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, confirmed that the team’s results confirm that they benefited greatly from the camp on the Aegean Sea, and that the young men acquired new skills during the participation.

He said: This area is considered one of the distinguished places for training, especially with the high winds on the open sea, which give sailors the opportunity to hone their skills for the better.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi added: Abdullah Al Zubaidi’s second place is a good thing, given the participation of the highly capable Turkish team, and we expect better results from the team in the team race.