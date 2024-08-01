Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Modern Sailing Mission left for Italy to begin the training camp until August 19, during which it will participate in the “29th Edition” of the Aura Cup from August 10 to 12, with more than 500 sailors representing 30 countries competing.

The Abu Dhabi team aims to continue preparing and training the team’s young cadres in the “Optimist” category, and to focus on developing the skills of the basic generation of modern sailing. “Optimist” is considered one of the most important sailing categories, especially since it is the beginning of later participation in larger and stronger categories, through various competitions.

The Abu Dhabi Modern Sailing Team departs, with the participation of the competitors Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Zayed Al Hosani, Dhiyab Al Muhairi, Hamad Al Muhairi, Abdullah Al Zubaidi, and coach Albert Tarhan.

The team participated in a special camp a few days ago in Turkey, and entered an activation tournament, through which it achieved advanced positions.

It is worth noting that the average age of the team is from 7 to 15 years.

The team is scheduled to begin its training camp at the Optimist, on Lake Lagarda in Italy, while also preparing for the tournament in which it will participate at the same location, starting on August 10.

The championship, which is being held in its 29th edition, is considered one of the strong competitions for modern sailing, especially with the large participation and attendance during the championship.

For his part, Salem Al Rumaithi, General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, confirmed that the team’s presence in the championship and participation comes within the development agenda of the Abu Dhabi Modern Sailing Teams, and the club’s continuation in finding different talents, in order to later join the first teams for modern sailing.

He said: “We continue to develop and prepare the young generations in the club, for international participation, and also for the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy to be a basic tributary for the national teams as always.”