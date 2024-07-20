Izmir (Union)

The Abu Dhabi Modern Sailing Team concluded its training camp in Izmir, Turkey, with great success, after it lasted 15 days on the beach of Sferissa, which overlooks the Aegean Sea, in addition to participating in a two-day “activation championship” for the “Optimist category.”

The team underwent an important training session in the Optimist races for the individual category, as well as the teams, in preparation for the upcoming events and international participations during August and September, namely the Aura Cup, which will be held on Lake Lagarda in Italy from August 10 to 12, with the participation of more than 300 sailors from all over the world, as well as the African Optimist Championship in Seychelles in September.

The Abu Dhabi team left an important mark during its camp in Turkey, with its star Abdullah Al Zubaidi winning second place in the Optimist activation championship in the individual category, amid strong participation from 28 boats from the UAE and Turkey, in addition to presenting high levels in the team category, which is one of the difficult categories for the Optimist category. It is worth noting that Optimist is the first category of modern sailing, and later leads to the stronger Olympic categories.

For his part, Salem Al Rumaithi, General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, expressed his happiness with the success of the camp and its achievement of the most important objectives of participation, which is for the six contestants to enter a similar training atmosphere, in an ideal place for this category.

“Safrisa Beach is ideal for training, as the area is open to the sea and exposed to different types of winds, which helped the competitors hone their skills better,” he said.

Salem Al Rumaithi stressed that the club’s academy follows a fixed approach in preparing and equipping the team for the Abu Dhabi team’s future participations, as well as preparing the elements to participate with the national sailing teams, pointing out that the club always remains an important tributary to the teams, through the talents it presents annually in the various categories of modern sailing.

The Abu Dhabi team participated with its young stars, Abdullah Al Zubaidi, Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Zayed Al Hosani, Hamad Al Muhairi, Dhiyab Al Muhairi and Rashid Al Neyadi.